South Bend, IN

103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
indiana105.com

Traffic Advisory for Vale Park Road-State Road 49 Interchange in Valparaiso

In Valparaiso, officials say a traffic closure on the east teardrop of the Vale Park Road/State Road 49 roundabout interchange starts next Monday morning, 9am October 10th and continues until Friday afternoon October 14th. The closure is for storm sewer installation and patching work. The announcement said drivers will be able to move through the intersection east-west but not north. Detour information:
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
South Bend, IN
WNDU

95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor has now replaced 95 percent of lead service lines. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe. They have about 200 left to complete. It’s...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally on 16 Morning News Now

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies hosted a pep rally on 16 Morning News Now ahead of Friday night’s homecoming game against Ostego. School spirit was out in full force, and the gym was filled with orange and blue as the Eddies cheered in excitement. The football team...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

EEE detected in horses in Kosciusko, LaGrange counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Department of Health officials are urging you to protect yourself from mosquito bites in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of Oct. 4, two horses in LaGrange County and one horse in Kosciusko County have tested positive...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Tactical Urbanism Project in Effect in Downtown Plymouth

Motorists and pedestrians are experiencing a change in the downtown Plymouth area as the Complete Streets Committee conducts another tactical urbanism project. Committee representative Allie Shook previously presented the information about the safety project to the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members which will include curb extensions at the intersection of Michigan Street and Garro Street.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December. Water shutoffs and late fees were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once shutoffs resume in December, customers who are enrolled in a payment plan and are making payments will be exempt from shutoffs.
SOUTH BEND, IN
rvbusiness.com

WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ

Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn

During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Marcus Freeman announced that senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will redshirt for the remainder of the season and enter the transfer portal. $15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Updated: 3 hours ago. A lot of things...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Irish offensive line improving with time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many coaches will tell you games are won in the trenches. Offensively, Notre Dame was on a roll in its last two games before the bye week. In their last game at North Carolina, the Irish finally got the ground game rolling the way they wanted to, racking up over 200 yards behind their triple threat backfield.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
SOUTH BEND, IN

