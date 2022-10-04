Read full article on original website
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Traffic Advisory for Vale Park Road-State Road 49 Interchange in Valparaiso
In Valparaiso, officials say a traffic closure on the east teardrop of the Vale Park Road/State Road 49 roundabout interchange starts next Monday morning, 9am October 10th and continues until Friday afternoon October 14th. The closure is for storm sewer installation and patching work. The announcement said drivers will be able to move through the intersection east-west but not north. Detour information:
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of S. Byrkit Avenue and E. 5th Street in Mishawaka is now closed. Workers are installing sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the area. Detour signs are directing all traffic to Capital Avenue using Lincoln Way East and E. 12th Street. This closure is...
95 percent of lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Benton Harbor has now replaced 95 percent of lead service lines. Crews have excavated 320 service lines over the past 30 days and replaced any lead or galvanized service lines with new copper pipe. They have about 200 left to complete. It’s...
Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
I&M restores power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers by 5 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., that number was in the single digits.
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally on 16 Morning News Now
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies hosted a pep rally on 16 Morning News Now ahead of Friday night’s homecoming game against Ostego. School spirit was out in full force, and the gym was filled with orange and blue as the Eddies cheered in excitement. The football team...
EEE detected in horses in Kosciusko, LaGrange counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Department of Health officials are urging you to protect yourself from mosquito bites in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of Oct. 4, two horses in LaGrange County and one horse in Kosciusko County have tested positive...
$15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A $15 million quality of place project is expected to break ground next spring in Elkhart. Plans to expand Wellfield Botanic Gardens are in line to receive a $1.2 million READI grant from the State of Indiana. A lot of things are growing at Wellfield besides...
Tactical Urbanism Project in Effect in Downtown Plymouth
Motorists and pedestrians are experiencing a change in the downtown Plymouth area as the Complete Streets Committee conducts another tactical urbanism project. Committee representative Allie Shook previously presented the information about the safety project to the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members which will include curb extensions at the intersection of Michigan Street and Garro Street.
City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December. Water shutoffs and late fees were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once shutoffs resume in December, customers who are enrolled in a payment plan and are making payments will be exempt from shutoffs.
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected.
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn
During a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Marcus Freeman announced that senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will redshirt for the remainder of the season and enter the transfer portal. $15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Updated: 3 hours ago. A lot of things...
Irish offensive line improving with time
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many coaches will tell you games are won in the trenches. Offensively, Notre Dame was on a roll in its last two games before the bye week. In their last game at North Carolina, the Irish finally got the ground game rolling the way they wanted to, racking up over 200 yards behind their triple threat backfield.
Portion of Chapin Street in South Bend getting repaved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Detours are in place in South Bend as the portion of Chapin Street between Napier Street and Western Avenue gets repaved. Detour routes will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during construction. Traffic will divert down Williams Street via Washington Street and Western Avenue.
The Food Guy: Spotlight on Southwest Michigan's Harbor Country
Michigan’s Harbor Country offers a chance to see the colors change, maybe visit a winery or pick apples. NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky's priority, of course, is finding the best places to eat. Antiquing along Red Arrow Highway, and hiking through the woods works up an appetite. Good...
Lauren Moss & Matt Engelbrecht feed Kellen at the Potawatomi Zoo!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back on April 1, you may remember we had our 4 p.m. show live from the Potawatomi Zoo on its opening day. We showcased the new giraffe exhibit. The tall guys took a little time to adjust to their new home in South Bend, but now they’re thriving!
