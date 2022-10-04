Read full article on original website
Penn State bye week review: 5 surprises after the Nittany Lions’ 5-0 start
Penn State is off this Saturday after kickstarting its 2022 campaign with five straight wins. It hasn’t always been pretty, or dry for that matter. But James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will certainly take 5-0 with their monumental trip to Michigan looming.
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Tinkering with James Franklin’s 5-0 Lions … what would you fix?
There’s not much wrong with 5-0, right? Penn State owns a pair of impressive road wins (Purdue, Auburn) and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 2-0 in Big Ten play. Even better, No. 11 PSU will be rested when it faces No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 15. The Lions are on the bye this week.
Penn State James Franklin talks 2023 recruiting; evaluating and grading the Lions after their 5-0 start, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature analysis of the team’s 5-0 start going into the bye week and James Franklin’s thoughts on his program’s 2023 recruiting efforts. The Lions are 5-0 going into their bye week, which will soon give way to Big Ten Conference...
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season
After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?
The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
Bomb threat reported ahead of Mid-Penn rivalry game, but cleared to play
Friday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry game between Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley was almost upended when a bomb threat was made to Landis Field. In a statement from Central Dauphin School District spokeswoman Shannon Leib, the district said officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at the field on Friday evening.
Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season
Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
Former Penn State receiver KJ Hamler slams helmet to turf after OT loss to Colts: ‘I was [open] there’ on failed final play
Russell Wilson had KJ Hamler wide open on a slant on the last play of the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Colts, and never saw him. Instead, Wilson threw incomplete to Courtland Sutton in coverage in the back of the end zone to end the game. And Hamler went berserk, taking off his helmet and smashing it repeatedly against the ground in frustration as the Colts celebrated their 12-9 win.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
On Friday night, two Mid-Penn Keystone teams will match up on a neutral field, both vying for a spot in District playoffs, as 3-3 Cedar Cliff will take on the nominative home team Lower Dauphin (4-2) at Milton Hershey. The Colts were District 3 5A semifinalists last year, but graduated...
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Woodward Camp discontinues gymnastics, cheer programs
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Woodward West Camps announced Thursday they have decided to discontinue both the gymnastics and cheer programs from all of their locations. According to their website, Woodward Camp has a 52-year history with gymnastics and says the decision to discontinue the program is a difficult one. In a statement, the camp […]
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Missing Cumberland County man found safe: state police
An 81-year-old man reported missing from Cumberland County has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Friday morning that Kenneth Krone was found safe in Maryland. No additional details were provided. Krone was last seen Thursday on the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township....
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
