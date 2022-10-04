ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Fox News

NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars

After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
BGR.com

Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot

We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
Daily Mail

Orbiting the Earth in style! Hilton Hotels is designing luxurious astronaut suites inside an inflatable space habitat that could replace the ISS after it launches in 2027

Hilton Hotels has signed on to design the crew lodging and hospitality suites in the Starlab, one of three stations in the running to replace the International Space Station (ISS) that is set to retire no earlier than 2031. The partnership is with Voyager, which has set out to construct...
Interesting Engineering

NASA’s Juno reveals new insight into Jupiter’s potentially habitable moon, Europa

NASA's Juno spacecraft performed a flyby of one of the most intriguing moons of the Solar System, Jupiter's Europa, a blog post from the agency explains. The spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, made the closest flyby of the moon yet at 5:36 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 30. Juno came within 219 miles (352 kilometers) of Europa's icy surface and collected data throughout a two-hour period as it flew past at speeds of 52,920 mph (85,167 km/h).
Engadget

NASA's DART asteroid impact test left a trail over 6,000 miles long

NASA's successful asteroid impact test created a beautiful mess, apparently. As the Associated Press reports, astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) Telescope in Chile have captured an image revealing that DART's collision with Dimorphos left a trail of dust and other debris measuring over 6,000 miles long. The spacecraft wasn't solely responsible — rather, the Sun's radiation pressure pushed the material away like it would with a comet's tail.
scitechdaily.com

Incredible Telescope View Captures DART Asteroid Impact

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at 7:14 p.m. EDT (23:14 UTC), NASA’s DART spacecraft successfully smashed into asteroid Dimorphos, the 160-meter (525-foot) moonlet orbiting around the larger Didymos asteroid. About 38 seconds later, the time it took for the light to arrive at Earth, people all over the world saw the abrupt end of the live stream from the spacecraft, signaling that the impact had happened successfully – DART was obliterated.
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
daystech.org

Exploration of Jupiter’s moon Europa now possible

Jupiter’s moon Europa is without doubt one of the most promising places for looking for extraterrestrial life. Europa is extra than simply certainly one of Jupiter’s many moons; it is also one of many photo voltaic system’s most promising places for looking for extraterrestrial life. There is a liquid water ocean below 10 kilometres of ice that might help life. It is, nevertheless, some of the inhospitable locations within the photo voltaic system, with floor temperatures of -180 levels Celsius and excessive ranges of radiation. Exploring Europa could also be attainable within the coming years because of Georgia Tech’s analysis into silicon-germanium transistor know-how.
