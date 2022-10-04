Read full article on original website
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Slipped Disc
London orchestra names resident conductor
The London Mozart Players have appointed Jonathan Bloxham to the odd title of Conductor in Residence and Artistic Advisor. Bloxham was formerly assistant conductor to Mirga at the CBSO. Do they think he’s too young to be chief conductor?
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000
There is a 10-year-old boy called Andres Valencia who may very well be the next artistic genius of our times. His name is Andres Valencia and according to Forbes, he has got the art market in a frenzy.
Alastair Putt obituary
Other lives: Composer, singer and guitarist whose works were performed widely, including at the BBC Proms
KTLO
Out-of-print Sly & the Family Stone biography to be published again next week
An updated edition of the long-out-of-print 1998 Sly & the Family Stone biography is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 11. Sly & the Family Stone: An Oral History was written by veteran music critic and author Joel Selvin, who conducted dozens of interviews with all of the influential Bay Area rock-and-soul band’s members, except the group’s eccentric and reclusive frontman, Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone.
Review: SF Opera’s sparse ‘Eugene Onegin’ lacks elegance, passion deserving of classic
From the first curtain, it looked as if Tchaikovky’s lush opera drama “Eugene Onegin,” now playing at San Francisco Opera, was going to be a complete sleeper. Voices were muted, orchestral balances were shaky, and Robert Carsen’s much-acclaimed production lacked even a whiff of Russian imperial elegance.
withguitars.com
Lasse Matthiessen releases romantic electronic gem ‘Dreams Don’t Make Noise’
Lasse Matthiessen releases romantic electronic gem ’Dreams Don’t Make Noise’. In Lasse Matthiessen’s “Dreams Don’t Make Noise”, he sings of looking out over to Sicily’s warm, dry sienna-coloured earth. He sings about the grapes that grow from the ground and about the sweet wine he and a mystery lady friend had in the evening. Wine made from the grapes. While he looks at her, who ”sucks the light out of the day and glows like the full moon at night”.
operawire.com
Dutch National Opera Nominated for Fedora Award
“The Shell Trial,” produced by Dutch National Opera (DNO), has been nominated for the Fedora Opera Prize. The Fedora Opera Prize was created to support pioneering artistic projects that promote international collaboration, creativity, social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, as well as digital innovation on and off stage. The prize...
Slipped Disc
First night review: A ballet that will linger long past morbidity
The golden “EIIR” tapestry logo remains on the gorgeous red curtains of the Covent Garden opera house a while longer, although its “CIIIR” successor is said to be ready. On Wednesday 5, the Royal Ballet opened its 2022-2023 season by dedicating the performance to the memory of the late monarch – and then danced Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling (1978), a morbidly psychosexual and political study of royal troubles (including morphine addiction) that made the collected scandals of Margaret, Diana, Andrew, Harry, and Meghan seem small fry.
operawire.com
Christian Thielemann Won’t Respond to Metropolitan Opera Offer
Christian Thielemann is not responding to the Metropolitan Opera’s call. The New York Times reports that the German conductor did not respond to Peter Gelb’s text regarding a production in 2025. The General Manager said, “Thielemann would be treated ‘like operatic royalty’ at the Met.
New World Symphony appoints acclaimed French conductor as new artistic director
Miami’s New World Symphony has found its second artistic director.
Slipped Disc
The world after Daniel Barenboim
This morning’s newspapers have garnalded Daniel Barenboim with premature obituaries following his announcement of a neurological condition that will remove him from the stage for the coming months. Our tip: don’t write him off. Barenboim is a fighter. If anyone can, he’ll beat this condition, just as his pal...
