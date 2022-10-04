Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
Gentle Monster Looks to Berlin in Fall 2022 Campaign
Seoul-based eyewear brand Gentle Monster has unveiled its latest campaign for the Fall 2022 season. Shot by Davit Giorgadze, the new campaign channels the fall style of Berlin. Making their debut are the new colors of the Tambu and Le frames. The Tambu rectangular frame is met with a classic...
The Bogey Boys Greens Collection Has Arrived
Bogey Boys has rolled out its latest offering, the Greens Collection, just in time for the Fall. In typical fashion for Macklemore‘s brand, the lineup includes polos, button-ups, cardigans, and tee shirts made primarily from blends of cotton to lean into the on/off course aesthetic and functionality, but don’t expect to find any of these items in the thrift shop.
LOEWE's Latest Meme-Worthy Creation Will Have You Accompanied By Birds and Cats
LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson is known for his whimsical approach to design, often showcasing his talents through meme-worthy garments. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection presented in March saw the designer dive into a technical practice, exploring the modern digital age through material manipulation and humorous prints. From rhinestone-encrusted reflective face T-shirts to sinkhole-engulfed car coats, Anderson’s latest creation has arrived in the form of a floor-length knit dress blasted with comical graphics that are sure to induce some giggles.
Elevated Sportswear Takes Center Stage for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As the world continues to ease into a renewed sense of normalcy for being back outside post-pandemic, many fashion houses have taken note and displayed various interpretations of hopeful revelry onto the runways for Spring/Summer 2023. At Chanel, elevated sportswear took center stage for SS23 – sans the sweatpants that...
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Chocolate Tartan Prints
Following a festive green-red take on the Dunk Low, now dresses its classic Air Force 1 silhouette in chocolate tones and tartan fabrics in preparation for the colder seasons ahead. The uppers arrive in an edible mix of “Cacao Wow” tumbled leathers and “Pale Ivory” hits across the side Swooshes...
This Nike Air Max 95 Features Autumnal Shades Contrasted By White
For , the Air unit has proven to be a revolutionary part of footwear. Between the Air Jordan, Air Force and Air Max lines alone, an incredible amount of history has been backed by this technology. As the Air Max line remains a lifestyle staple for the Swoosh, the Air Max 95 finds itself outfitted in a plethora of looks each year. While its collaborative involvement has been limited as of late, Nike continues to show love with fresh looks designed in-house.
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
adidas Forum '84 Low Gets Fitted With Tar Heel-Friendly Colors
Things are getting rocky between and its partnership with Ye, and while the brand attempts to get everything sorted out on that front it’s drawing our attention to its ever-growing adidas Originals footwear line. One of the label’s most prolific silhouettes right now is the Forum ‘84 Low, and it has just been unveiled in a new “Cloud White/Clear Sky” colorway.
Billionaire Boys Club's Second Fall Delivery Stars Ella Knight
Following the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s first Fall 2022 drop that highlighted car culture and the speedy antics that it exudes, the label’s second seasonal delivery hits shelves today. Presenting an immersive campaign, BBC’s European division taps on London-based Jazz artist Ella Knight. The drop sees a...
Craghoppers Represents the "Podium People" for FW22
The U.K. is home to an array of outerwear brands — such as Arc’teryx and Finisterre — who are blurring the lines between hiking attire and streetwear through the use of GORE-TEX fabrications and dark color palettes. However, Britain also hosts a selection of brands that do things differently with broader color themes and hints of nostalgia from past generations. One brand flying this flag is Yorkshire-based Craghoppers and it has just presented its new “Podium People” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
adidas TERREX Taps and Wander for FW22 Collaboration
Japanese outerwear label and Wander has been on the rise as of late, collaborating with numerous industry titans to set its eccentric spin on practical mountaineering styles. With functionality at the brand’s core, design duo Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori aim to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike through Mother Nature.
Celine Unveils New Haute Parfumerie Campaign Fronting Presley Gerber
Celine has debuted a new campaign for Eau de Californie, the House’s latest Haute Parfumerie fragrance, starring Presley Gerber and directed by Hedi Slimane. In the black-and-white visual, the 23-year-old model drives through a California desert and stops in a billiards club for a solo game of pool. Later, between shots of surfers on the Pacific coast, Gerber appears wearing the Maison’s sunglasses in the driver’s seat of a vintage car. There, he shows off his tattoos, one of which reads “Los Angeles” over an outline of California’s state lines. In the final sequence, Slimane highlights the fragrance itself, showcasing the signature bottle in the Golden State’s natural habitats.
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
Never Stop Exploring — Even When you Have Kids — With The North Face's New Maternity Collection
Baby carrier brands better watch out because The North Face is about to give them a run for their money with their latest Fall/Winter 2022 Maternity collection. Revealed through the activewear company’s sub-label in Japan — which is steered by outdoor juggernaut Goldwin — the latest Machiko Yono-designed capsule takes functional — and parental — fashion to the next level.
Ye's Antics Dominate This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world was faced with the good, the bad and the ugly. For starters, Ye staged an impromptu YZYSZN9 show that caused a rightful ruckus with T-shirts donning a harmful hate slogan (read further for more details); and. placed his YEEZY partnership “under review.” Elsewhere, Paris Fashion...
Tyler Mitchell’s First London Exhibition has Opened at Gagosian
The new pieces explore a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging”. Considering he’s yet to even reach his 30s, Tyler Mitchell has gathered quite an impressive list of institutions and galleries to have shown at, and titles he’s shot for. Now, the artist is presenting a body of new works with London’s Gagosian Davies Street location, titled “Chrysalis”. Inside the exhibition, a series of photographs and videos are on show, each exploring a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging.”
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
