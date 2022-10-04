Read full article on original website
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Harrisburg’s Shawn Lee discusses his emergence at quarterback and team’s success
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas talk to Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee about his development and growth at his position, along with his expectations for himself and his teammates for the remainder of the season. Lee is...
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (10/7/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Former Penn State receiver KJ Hamler slams helmet to turf after OT loss to Colts: ‘I was [open] there’ on failed final play
Russell Wilson had KJ Hamler wide open on a slant on the last play of the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Colts, and never saw him. Instead, Wilson threw incomplete to Courtland Sutton in coverage in the back of the end zone to end the game. And Hamler went berserk, taking off his helmet and smashing it repeatedly against the ground in frustration as the Colts celebrated their 12-9 win.
Kennett RB Julian Sparacino wins fan vote as Pa. high school football player of the week
Wins and losses are important, but often high school football is just about how you play the game and how the community comes together around that. Take Kennett running back Julian Sparacnio and his performance last week for example. The Blue Demons are 3-3, and they lost to Interboro, 35-24,...
Penn State James Franklin talks 2023 recruiting; evaluating and grading the Lions after their 5-0 start, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature analysis of the team’s 5-0 start going into the bye week and James Franklin’s thoughts on his program’s 2023 recruiting efforts. The Lions are 5-0 going into their bye week, which will soon give way to Big Ten Conference...
Mid-Penn Conference field hockey players who are shining so far this season
There are many field hockey players in the Mid-Penn Conference that are showing up and showing out for their team each week as the season progresses. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Updated Penn State won-loss projections, early look at Wolverines-Lions, is Minnesota still worrisome?
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at the state of Big Ten football and where 5-0 Penn State fits. David and Bob also forecast the Lions’ wins and losses the rest of the way and discuss whether the Lions’ White Out date with Minnesota in late October is still a tough matchup for PSU. Happy bye week!
Kenny Pickett’s 1st start for Steelers is final step of unlikely rise
PITTSBURGH — There was something about Kenny Pickett. There was something about the way the then-undersized kid from the Jersey Shore carried himself. A swagger that didn’t bleed into overconfidence. A relentlessness difficult to measure but impossible to miss. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more...
What’s on Kenny Pickett’s playlist? Looks like Steelers QB has turned to ‘Hardo’ to get hyped for Bills
Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback after taking over for Mitch Trubisky during Sunday’s loss to New York Jets. His first assignment — Sunday’s game at Buffalo — is about as tough as it gets, but the former Pitt Panther and first-round pick might have given a glimpse into just how he is getting hyped up for that type of test when he recently took to social media to support Pittsburgh native and recording artist “Hardo.”
Best bulgogi; Little League suit; Steelers’ new era: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. High: 72; Low: 45. Sunny today; clear and cooler this weekend. Little League suit: The family of a Little League baseball player from Utah who fractured his skull falling from a bed in Pa. has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker. The boy’s father has been added as a plantiff because of “emotional distress.”
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos FREE live stream (10/6/22): How to watch Thursday Night Football, time, betting odds
So you have two teams – the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos – who entered 2022 rebuilding their offensive systems around a new quarterback. The Colts stumbled through the very abbreviated Carson Wentz era before jettisoning him while the Broncos spent another season looking for someone to finally replace Peyton Manning.
