Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Chocolate Tartan Prints
Following a festive green-red take on the Dunk Low, now dresses its classic Air Force 1 silhouette in chocolate tones and tartan fabrics in preparation for the colder seasons ahead. The uppers arrive in an edible mix of “Cacao Wow” tumbled leathers and “Pale Ivory” hits across the side Swooshes...
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
hypebeast.com
Tyler Mitchell’s First London Exhibition has Opened at Gagosian
The new pieces explore a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging”. Considering he’s yet to even reach his 30s, Tyler Mitchell has gathered quite an impressive list of institutions and galleries to have shown at, and titles he’s shot for. Now, the artist is presenting a body of new works with London’s Gagosian Davies Street location, titled “Chrysalis”. Inside the exhibition, a series of photographs and videos are on show, each exploring a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging.”
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Celine Unveils New Haute Parfumerie Campaign Fronting Presley Gerber
Celine has debuted a new campaign for Eau de Californie, the House’s latest Haute Parfumerie fragrance, starring Presley Gerber and directed by Hedi Slimane. In the black-and-white visual, the 23-year-old model drives through a California desert and stops in a billiards club for a solo game of pool. Later, between shots of surfers on the Pacific coast, Gerber appears wearing the Maison’s sunglasses in the driver’s seat of a vintage car. There, he shows off his tattoos, one of which reads “Los Angeles” over an outline of California’s state lines. In the final sequence, Slimane highlights the fragrance itself, showcasing the signature bottle in the Golden State’s natural habitats.
hypebeast.com
Ye's Antics Dominate This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world was faced with the good, the bad and the ugly. For starters, Ye staged an impromptu YZYSZN9 show that caused a rightful ruckus with T-shirts donning a harmful hate slogan (read further for more details); and. placed his YEEZY partnership “under review.” Elsewhere, Paris Fashion...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
hypebeast.com
Take an Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Tour of Burberry's New "Night Monster" Movie
Since coming together as Megaforce in 2007, Charles Brisgand, Clément Gallet, Léo Berne, and Raphaël Rodriguez have forged a formidable path. Along the way, they’ve been joined by some of the world’s biggest talents in music and fashion, and have become a go-to for many looking to create narrative environments based on layers upon layers of references. In 2020, and having garnered this reputation, the studio began working alongside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
hypebeast.com
Sam McKinniss Reflects on Celebrity in New Almine Rech Exhibition
Exploring the images that have shaped contemporary culture. Sam McKinniss is an American artist who taps into the throes of pop culture to create figurative compositions that explore romance, celebrity and tragedy. Many of you have likely seen much of the content he sources: Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park, the Purple Rain album cover, to Lil Nas X wearing that unforgettable pink cowboy outfit to the Grammy’s.
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
hypebeast.com
Elevated Sportswear Takes Center Stage for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As the world continues to ease into a renewed sense of normalcy for being back outside post-pandemic, many fashion houses have taken note and displayed various interpretations of hopeful revelry onto the runways for Spring/Summer 2023. At Chanel, elevated sportswear took center stage for SS23 – sans the sweatpants that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
‘Las Ruinas’ Is Rico Nasty’s Coffee Bean
Thanks to her arresting adlibs like “WOAHH,” “HUH HUH YEAH” and “KENNYYYY,” it’s hard to confuse a Rico Nasty track with music from any other artist. With a multifaceted rap-rock cadence and unique dripped-out style, Rico Nasty has carved out her own lane over the past seven years. But after releasing a catalog of mixtapes plus one studio album since stepping on the scene, it was time for the Maryland-born rapper to reset with her latest project, Las Ruinas. Whereas previous works exalted the rockstar Rico Nasty, her latest mixtape offers a closer look at Maria Kelly, the woman behind the persona.
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST and National Geographic Invite You to an Immersive, Ocean-Inspired Installation at HBX New York
Hypebeast and National Geographic invite you to an immersive installation at HBX New York. Open now through October 10, HBX New York is displaying ocean-inspired installs, soundscapes and National Geographic’s latest lifestyle collection in-store, transporting fans to hypnotic landscapes reinterpreting the world’s polar and aquatic ecosystems. A custom zine and lookbook on display, made in collaboration with Hypebeast and National Geographic, chronicles the collection’s aim to encourage everyday explorers to find new adventures in their backyard and beyond.
hypebeast.com
Union and Wasted Youth Collab Celebrates New Union Osaka Store
Four years after opening its Tokyo Chapter Store, its first location in Japan, Union is now opening a new store in the vibrant city of Osaka. To celebrate the occasion, Union taps VERDY‘s label Wasted Youth for a limited-edition capsule exclusive to the store. VERDY, who comes off collaborations with Post Malone and PSG, also happens to be an Osaka native who was heavily inspired by youth and skate culture for his works.
hypebeast.com
Entire Studios' Drop 3 Serves Up New Essential Colorways
Following the release of its limited-edition capsule early this year, Entire Studios has just launched Drop 3, including the label’s signature PFD V2 Puffer that just landed on HBX. Highlighted in the new range are wardrobe essentials from sweat sets to fall-ready outerwear donning earthy tones, such as “Wood”...
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's Latest Meme-Worthy Creation Will Have You Accompanied By Birds and Cats
LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson is known for his whimsical approach to design, often showcasing his talents through meme-worthy garments. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection presented in March saw the designer dive into a technical practice, exploring the modern digital age through material manipulation and humorous prints. From rhinestone-encrusted reflective face T-shirts to sinkhole-engulfed car coats, Anderson’s latest creation has arrived in the form of a floor-length knit dress blasted with comical graphics that are sure to induce some giggles.
hypebeast.com
Trend Report: Androgynous Suiting Takes Over Paris Fashion Week SS23
Paris Fashion Week has finally come to an end, meaning fashion month for Spring/Summer 2023 is also officially wrapping up. With over 50 shows this week, many of the world’s biggest brands have shown their most recent collections, drawing attendees from around the world. As the fashion industry evolves to a post-pandemic setting, the buzz of the city returns in full force and creative styling and designs continue to inspire high fashion.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club's Second Fall Delivery Stars Ella Knight
Following the arrival of Billionaire Boys Club’s first Fall 2022 drop that highlighted car culture and the speedy antics that it exudes, the label’s second seasonal delivery hits shelves today. Presenting an immersive campaign, BBC’s European division taps on London-based Jazz artist Ella Knight. The drop sees a...
hypebeast.com
ENGINEERED GARMENTS Equips the Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 With a Detachable Shroud
ENGINEERED GARMENTS is widely known for its well-tailored workwear, sportswear and outdoor clothing items, but it will occasionally tap into the footwear space to lend its creative hand to various sneaker brands. We’ve seen the NY-based imprint work with Dr. Martens and Suicoke this year, and now it’s going to join forces with Reebok for a sleek Zig Kinetica 2.5 collaboration.
Comments / 0