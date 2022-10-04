Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Puppet promotes inclusion at Braelinn
A special guest brought a special guest to meet new friends at Braelinn Elementary. Hailey, a 3rd grader at Braelinn, and her puppet Lily visited the adapted curriculum classroom to perform for the students. The adapted curriculum students have been practicing communication, so they were able to try out their...
The Citizen Online
Pumpkin project teaches new skills at Minter
A starlight pumpkin project shined a light on a whole new set of skills for 1st grade art students at Sara Harp Minter Elementary. Students learned about drawing sequence, primary color mixing, cutting and pasting skills, and composition, putting it all together to create a beautiful starlight pumpkin collage. “The...
The Citizen Online
Braelinn class learns to love haircuts
With the help of a new friend, students at Braelinn Elementary learned to love haircuts. Exceptional Children’s Services teachers Kristen Hodges and Meghan Mills have been focusing on “taking care of me” for their life skill/thematic unit this month. Through dramatic play, they have been practicing haircutting to generalize skills to lessen the anxiety students with special needs tend to have.
The Citizen Online
Starr’s Mill athletics hosting Trunk or Treat Oct. 27
Starr’s Mill High wants to ensure young Panthers have a happy and safe Halloween. On Thursday, October 27, the Starr’s Mill Student Athletic Advisory Board is again hosting a Trunk or Treat event geared toward kids who are attending, or will attend, schools located at the South Complex (Peeples Elementary, Rising Starr Middle, Starr’s Mill High).
