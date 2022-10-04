Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO