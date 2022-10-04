Read full article on original website
Birth announcements, Oct. 8
Natalie Savage and Scott Aloi of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jones Heron, born Oct. 3, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Julie Savage and Frank Aloi, both of North Platte, and Deb Aloi of Loveland, Colorado. SIMON MICHAEL FARR. Shane and Susie Farr of...
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $499,000
Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
Canteen Festival swings into the weekend
The second annual North Platte Canteen Festival concluded its first day with the swing dance after a full day of activities. A performance of “A Sentimental Journey” was at the Fox Theater on Sunday afternoon featuring Canteen tales and 1940s swing standards. The show will be repeated today at 2 p.m. at the Fox Theater.
Windham: Bomgaars expands sporting goods to serve area outdoor enthusiasts
If you haven’t been into the Bomgaars store in North Platte recently, and you are an outdoor enthusiasts, you need to do so. I bet you’ll be impressed!. Bomgaars has been expanding their sporting goods department — let me rephrase that — mega-expanding their sporting goods department. Most notably when you first see the area is the gun counter and surrounding aisles. I believe that now have the most complete sporting goods section in town.
Letter to the Editor: Dentist made care affordable
Thank you, Angie Turner, for your letter to the editor. I have a brother who's a Type 1 diabetic. He moved back to North Platte from Oklahoma. He is on Medicaid, and he wasn't able to go out of town to see a dentist. I felt so sad about him and was worried about how his teeth looked. When he told me he hadn't been to a dentist in two years, I went to our regular dentist and told the staff there about my brother's situation.
So much for summer: Chilly rain Friday, possible freeze Saturday
If you’re reading this Saturday morning, you’ll know by then whether North Platte got its first freeze of the 2022-23 season or not. The National Weather Service included Lincoln County in a broad north central Nebraska freeze warning on the heels of a chilly, rainy Friday. Temperatures hovered...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Letter to the Editor: Gift of Hope thanks fundraiser donors
Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation held its annual fundraiser banquet. The board and members want to thank everyone who attended for their generous donations. The silent auction and the live auction were a huge success. Your contributions will help so many of our local and western Nebraska individuals suffering with the devastation of a cancer diagnosis!
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Youth tour planes with Civil Air Patrol at Lee Bird Field
The North Platte Civil Air Patrol group hosted an open house on Saturday at the North Platte Regional Airport. Aaron Parshall, cadet, was one of several club members guiding tours of planes used by the Patrol. “We have three civil air patrol planes, we have the helicopter from the hospital...
Sandhills Valley rides to 52-12 win over Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Caleb Burnside had an unofficial 189 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes as Sandhills Valley defeated Sutherland 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland. “Caleb stepped up,” Sandhills Valley coach Luke Connell said. “We lost Cole Kramer to injury. He’s a big dude and a big part of our offense. I challenged the 5-foot-8 Caleb to really step up and become Cole, and he performed.”
B Street to close for construction Monday
Western Engineering subcontractor Steel’s Construction will begin street repairs Monday on East B Street between Silber and Eastman avenues. Alternate routes will be necessary, the city said in a press release. Local traffic will be allowed. The city warns people to "use caution around the construction area and observe...
Letter to the Editor: Jacobson has proven himself
It is not often that we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate with the proven ability for office that Mike Jacobson has. He is a successful businessman in the financial field. He is a successful farmer with experience in many areas of agriculture. He and Julie have served the community in many ways including education, the arts and their church.
CNPPID gets update on consolidation with Dawson Public Power
HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on negotiations involving the potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District at its monthly meeting on Monday. The main topic of discussion was the configuration of the new board of directors...
Historic Ag Hall is base for NCTA's student leaders
CURTIS — Each first and third Tuesday of the month at 12:10 p.m., Student Senate members of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture gather at the oldest building on campus. They network and keep student groups informed, offer input to administrators and faculty, discuss policy or campus concerns or coordinate service projects with Curtis and Frontier County residents.
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
Backers of higher minimum wage speak to mostly empty NPCC room
Substantial raises in Nebraska’s legal minimum wage would help more rural and small-town Nebraskans literally put food on their tables, several people testified Thursday in North Platte. They spoke at the first of two state-mandated hearings moderated by Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the pair of ballot initiatives...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual
The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
Hershey volleyball sweeps Sutherland at home
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team swept Sutherland 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 at home on Thursday to move to 14-5 on the season with only five games left. “The girls came out strong, especially in that first set,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “They kind of just took care of business. I told them a million times, when they can serve receive, they can do things so well. And they did that.”
