Election 2022: 9 People Vying for 3 Seats on Sartell School Board
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are nine people running for three open seats on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Kris Lawrence, Ryan Dale, Emily Larson, Molly McCann, Scott Wenshau, Jen Smith and Amanda Byrd are all looking to represent the school district. AMANDA BYRD:. Amanda Byrd...
Election 2022: Ten On The Ballot For Becker School Board
BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on the ballot for Becker School Board. With seven individuals running for three four-year seats and three running for two two-year seats, the six-member Becker School Board will welcome five new faces after election day. Here are the candidates for the four-year term on the board:
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Cold Spring Promotes Dockendorf To Full Time City Administrator
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Cold Spring has a new city administrator. During Wednesday's Special City Council Meeting, the council approved a one-year contract to make Kris Dockendorf the full-time city administrator. Dockendorf had been serving in the role on an interim basis, following the resignation of Brigid Murphy in...
Rice Police Department Moves Into New Headquarters
RICE (WJON News) - The Rice Police Department has officially moved into their new headquarters. Last year, the building was moved onto it's new foundation behind city hall. Police Chief Ross Hamann says while it's taken longer than expected, they are excited to be in their new space. I think...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Sauk Rapids Was the “Big City” in the Area Until This Happened
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. Throw hurricanes in there too especially after what we've seen this past week in Florida.
Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
New St. Ben’s, St. John’s President Settling In To Role
COLLEGEVILLE/ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The new president of the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University is busy settling into the new role this fall. Brian Bruess started the job on July 1st and becomes the first person to lead both schools at the same time. He says...
The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good
Https://www.facebook.com/KBobCafe/posts/pfbid02fiVgubsvqVXFw3zvuBrpK1o9im5uZoLB1iFvf6EocpBgaDDseZdPvw4V3J9akNY3l. I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley
CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls. It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.
First Responders Being Recognized By Local Non-Profit
The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties and other advocates of public safety in the great St. Cloud region. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation was established in...
Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?
Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
‘Evening for Life’ Fundraiser in Waite Park Next Week
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A local pregnancy and family resource center is hosting its annual fundraising event in Waite Park. ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center's "Evening for Life" Gala and Banquet is Friday, October 14th at the Park Event Center. Christian comedian Gordon Douglas is the keynote speaker...
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
Anoka Man Charged with Possession of Machine Gun, Meth
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An Anoka man has been arrested and charged for allegedly illegally having a machine gun and being in possession of methamphetamine with the intention of selling it. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, back in April the FBI began investigating 50-year-old Darrian Nguyen...
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
