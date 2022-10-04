ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

Election 2022: Ten On The Ballot For Becker School Board

BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on the ballot for Becker School Board. With seven individuals running for three four-year seats and three running for two two-year seats, the six-member Becker School Board will welcome five new faces after election day. Here are the candidates for the four-year term on the board:
BECKER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday

BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
BECKER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota Government
Foley, MN
Government
103.7 THE LOON

Rice Police Department Moves Into New Headquarters

RICE (WJON News) - The Rice Police Department has officially moved into their new headquarters. Last year, the building was moved onto it's new foundation behind city hall. Police Chief Ross Hamann says while it's taken longer than expected, they are excited to be in their new space. I think...
RICE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
MORA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Swanson
103.7 THE LOON

Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The K-Bob Café In Princeton Minnesota Closes Its Doors For Good

Https://www.facebook.com/KBobCafe/posts/pfbid02fiVgubsvqVXFw3zvuBrpK1o9im5uZoLB1iFvf6EocpBgaDDseZdPvw4V3J9akNY3l. I may be the last one to know; but I was so sad to hear that after 61 years in business, the iconic K-Bob Cafe, a staple in the Princeton, Minnesota community closed its doors this past August. My understanding is that a Mexican restaurant will be located in that location soon.
PRINCETON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Retirement#Politics Local#Election Local#Foley City Council#Wjon#Girl Scout
103.7 THE LOON

New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls. It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

First Responders Being Recognized By Local Non-Profit

The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties and other advocates of public safety in the great St. Cloud region. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation was established in...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?

Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

‘Evening for Life’ Fundraiser in Waite Park Next Week

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A local pregnancy and family resource center is hosting its annual fundraising event in Waite Park. ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center's "Evening for Life" Gala and Banquet is Friday, October 14th at the Park Event Center. Christian comedian Gordon Douglas is the keynote speaker...
WAITE PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
103.7 THE LOON

Anoka Man Charged with Possession of Machine Gun, Meth

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An Anoka man has been arrested and charged for allegedly illegally having a machine gun and being in possession of methamphetamine with the intention of selling it. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, back in April the FBI began investigating 50-year-old Darrian Nguyen...
ANOKA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy