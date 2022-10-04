Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
10 dead in 9 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 10 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates man shot and killed Wednesday night on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a man Wednesday night on Indy's near west side after he died at the hospital. Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 200 block of North Addison Street, near West Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, to investigate a report of gunfire. They found the man who appeared to be shot, and medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday.
WISH-TV
Man convicted for 2018 murder of Muncie man at gas station
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Thursday was convicted almost four years to the date of a 2018 murder, according to a news release from the Delaware County prosecutor. At 3:40 a.m. Oct. 7, 2018, police went to a call of a shooting at the Marathon gas station at 901 E. Main St. in Muncie. Police found Jordan Rowe, of Muncie, dead on the ground near the gas pumps.
WISH-TV
5 people shot in 8 hours as Indianapolis gun violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five people were shot in an eight-hour span between Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The shootings were a sign of continuing gun violence in the Circle City. According to IMPD, 10 people were shot and killed in the...
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
WISH-TV
4 people shot, 2 killed in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate double shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
WISH-TV
1 dies, 1 critically injured in shooting on near-northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting late Wednesday night on the city’s near-northeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the...
wyrz.org
IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide
IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigating Several Indy Shootings From Both Tuesday and Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were shot and two people were killed in shootings that happened across Indianapolis Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Two separate shootings happened 10 minutes apart Tuesday. 6 pm. The first one happened just after 6 p.m. on Indy’s east side at the intersection of East Washington Street...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Suspect of traffic violation dies in police chase in eastern Morgan County
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase led to a Wednesday night crash that killed the suspect of a traffic violation, the Morgan County sheriff announced Thursday afternoon. Daniel Staten, 32, of Camby, died after being taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis from the crash scene in...
cbs4indy.com
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
WISH-TV
Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting
MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting. Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting,...
Fox 59
Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect
ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
