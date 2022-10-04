ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
Daily Voice

Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69

The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#The Paramedic#Performing Arts#Violent Crime
News 12

Police: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her N. Bellmore home

Police say a woman was stabbed to death inside her own home in North Bellmore. Police say the stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday on South Bismark Avenue. Detectives say multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at the home. Upon arrival, officers located the body...
BELLMORE, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC

A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy