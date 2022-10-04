Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Related
3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in NYC subway attacks in 8-hour span
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
'Unknown' assailant slashes man's face after following him into Brooklyn subway station
An “unknown” assailant followed a man into a Brooklyn subway station and slashed him across the face on Thursday evening, police said Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69
The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police search for suspects in string of burglaries in Brooklyn, Queens
In all, police say they've gotten away with more than $43,000 in cash, and tens of thousands more in stolen items. They even took one victim's dog.
Loved ones mourn loss of father fatally stabbed at Atlantic Avenue Station
Family and colleagues are mourning the loss of a man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue Station last weekend.
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck in Midtown
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday morning, police said. The victim was hit just after 11:30 a.m. at W. 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, the FDNY said.
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Police: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her N. Bellmore home
Police say a woman was stabbed to death inside her own home in North Bellmore. Police say the stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday on South Bismark Avenue. Detectives say multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at the home. Upon arrival, officers located the body...
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC
A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
2 pedestrians seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians Wednesday night on Long Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
NBC New York
Irate Man Attacks Woman, Superintendent After Being Told to Leave NYC Temple: Cops
Cops are looking for a man who got irate after being told to leave a Manhattan temple and attacked a superintendent and security guard in a confrontation caught on camera last week, authorities say. According to police, the man started arguing with a 57-year-old superintendent and a 27-year-old woman working...
Suffolk crime lab investigators detail evidence found in walkthrough of Valva home
Constance Dinkel talked about some of the evidence that was recovered. including items taken out of the garbage such as Wee-Wee pads, soiled diapers, black gloves and a fire extinguisher that needed to be refilled.
amny.com
Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD
A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend. Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of 112 West 144th St. Upon their arrival, cops found...
Comments / 0