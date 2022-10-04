Read full article on original website
REMINDER: Major Glades Road, I-95 Closures All Weekend Long In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be a slow go on I-95 and on Glades Road in Boca Raton all weekend long. Major construction is expected to close the Glades Road ramps, and creates issues ON Glades Road, starting at 11 p.m. Friday. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Brand New Modern Home with Expansive Golf and Lake Vistas in Boca Raton hits The Market for $5.95 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a brand new modern estate in the world-renowned St. Andrew CC was designed by George Brewer Architect and decorated by Zelman Design is now available for sale. This home located at 17192 Northway Cir, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Marcy Javor (Phone: 561-371-5226) & Lori Javor (Phone: 561-414-9339) at Signature One Luxury Estates LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
'Sophisticated scam' local real estate company almost falls victim
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A new email spoofing scam is hitting the real estate market in Palm Beach Gardens. Scammers sent an email to real estate company Echo Fine Properties pretending to be an agent looking for their commission check. That agent they were pretending to be...
WPBF News 25
Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach
As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
'Biblical proportions:' 142k Palm Beach residents have concealed carry permits
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are over 2.5 million concealed carry permits in the state of Florida – that’s a 200,000 increase in permits since last year. And with new permits, that could mean more guns on the streets. 1 in 9 palm beach county...
What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?
WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island
Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings
Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center
What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
High-end sports bar scraps original plan, instead moving to new location
A new sports bar coming soon to Delray Beach will get to stay open after midnight. It'll just have to do it someplace else.
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
Condo Tower Planned In Bal Harbour, Designed By One Of The World’s Top Architects
Plans have been filed for The Residences of Bal Harbour, designed by one of the world’s top architectural firms. The Residences of Bal Harbour is planned to rise 24 stories and include:. 61 residential units. 160 parking spaces in the basement. An existing 88-unit condo tower was acquired by...
