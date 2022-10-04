ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Brand New Modern Home with Expansive Golf and Lake Vistas in Boca Raton hits The Market for $5.95 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a brand new modern estate in the world-renowned St. Andrew CC was designed by George Brewer Architect and decorated by Zelman Design is now available for sale. This home located at 17192 Northway Cir, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Marcy Javor (Phone: 561-371-5226) & Lori Javor (Phone: 561-414-9339) at Signature One Luxury Estates LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Palm Beach Daily News

Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach

As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
Palm Beach Daily News

What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island

Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
bocaratontribune.com

BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference

Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings

Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
biscaynetimes.com

UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center

What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
