A two vehicle traffic accident on Route K north of Bloomfield left one person hurt. The HP reports the accident happened when 52 year old Ted Lee of Gideon failed to stop the van he was driving at a stop sign, and the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by 29 year old Ashley Cross of Malden. A passenger in her vehicle, 65 year old Judy Bowen of Advance, received minor injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

STODDARD COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO