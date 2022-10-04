Read full article on original website
Related
ktmoradio.com
First Phase of Major Butler County Project Underway
SIKESTON-Construction of the first phase of the U.S. Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County is underway. This work includes upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.
KFVS12
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
KFVS12
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5. The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville. According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped. Two people were inside...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory update
Viewer Youn Gonzales sent us this video of the water main break at Bertling and Big Bend on Monday, October 3. Golf tournament held to benefit Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E members. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters gathered at the Cape Girardeau Country Club where they made their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
ktmoradio.com
Dexter Man Arrested by the MSHP
A Dexter man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday afternoon. 20 year old Dalton Norman was arrested on a felony Stoddard County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and is held with no bond.
KFVS12
Butler County child molestation arrest
Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping...
ktmoradio.com
Sikeston Man Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County
A Sikeston man was arrested by the MSHP in New Madrid County on several charges. 40 year old Brian Benford was arrested Sunday afternoon for felony driving while revoked, a Newbern, TN failure to appear warrant on a forgery charge, and traffic charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau mayor urges residents to take boil water advisory seriously, says advisory will last for next few days
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main is fixed; however a boil water advisory remains in effect for all city water customers for the week. In a video on the City of Cape Girardeau’s Facebook page, Mayor Stacy Kinder urged residents to take the advisory seriously in order to stay safe and healthy, saying there was a “serious health concern” to consuming the water.
KFVS12
Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
ktmoradio.com
One Person Hurt in Stoddard County Crash
A two vehicle traffic accident on Route K north of Bloomfield left one person hurt. The HP reports the accident happened when 52 year old Ted Lee of Gideon failed to stop the van he was driving at a stop sign, and the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by 29 year old Ashley Cross of Malden. A passenger in her vehicle, 65 year old Judy Bowen of Advance, received minor injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau businesses also feel burden of water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main break affected local businesses, as well as residents. “We had to close down, close down for dinner last night and we’re closed down today,” said Chris Marchi, owner of Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse. “We’re hoping that we can open up tomorrow.”
clayconews.com
URGENT MESSAGE FROM GRAVES COUNTY SHERIFF JON HAYDEN IN MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY
MAYFIELD, KY (October 6, 2022) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued the following urgent message:. We strongly suspect that the dangerous Fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected...
ktmoradio.com
Council Agrees to Purchase New Truck
During last night’s Kennett City Council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about whether the city could afford a new truck for the fire department. Chief Lance Davis told the Council that the Squad 51 truck used for medical calls was purchased in 2005 to pull the department’s trailer and equipment.
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Reported in Lake County
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County. The Center for Earthquake Information reported a 1.6 tremor just after 8:00 on Friday morning. The earthquake was centered about 2.3 miles southwest of Ridgely, near Titan Road.
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man faces drug charge in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a drug charge after he was arrested in Graves County. Donald R. Isbell, 48, of Clinton, Ky. faces charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense and no insurance. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle parked on the should...
Comments / 0