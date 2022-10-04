ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

BNB Chain back online after around $100 mln lost in possible exploit

Binance’s BNB Chain has come back online after being suspended earlier in the morning when an exploit was identified, the blockchain announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon in Asia. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao, cofounder and chief executive officer of Binance, tweeted earlier today that validators were asked to suspend...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Ethereum liquidity staking protocol Lido links to L2 networks Arbitrum, Optimism

Ethereum liquid staking protocol Lido has announced the expansion of its staking token stETH to Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism, according to a Friday tweet. Fast facts. This expansion comes with the launch of a token called wstETH — a “wrapped” version of the staking coin stETH...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Malaysia to get its own national public blockchain

MY E.G. Services Berhad (MYEG) and Mimos Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd (MTSSB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday to co-develop and operate Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure to onboard the nation’s private and public sectors to Web 3.0. Fast facts. MYEG’s Zetrix blockchain and Mimos blockchain will...
WORLD
forkast.news

S.Korea’s parliament audit on Terra-LUNA falls short of expectations

Thursday’s parliamentary audit of South Korea’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), was expected to answer some pressing questions related to the collapse of Terra-LUNA back in May this year. The annual event at the National Assembly usually examines the current presidential administration and government agencies...
ECONOMY
forkast.news

Game Space to launch a dozen games by mid 2023, says investor Livio Weng

Game Space, a Singapore-based startup that provides emerging blockchain technology to games, will be launching more than a dozen titles before the middle of 2023, according to Livio Weng, an investor in the company. Weng, who is the former CEO of crypto exchange Huobi Global, told Forkast that its first...
VIDEO GAMES
forkast.news

RBI to begin CBDC pilots, outlines wholesale, retail concepts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon begin to pilot the digital rupee for specific use cases, it said in a concept note on its central bank digital currency (CBDC). India’s central bank said in the concept note that it recognizes the benefits of introducing both a wholesale and retail CBDC.
