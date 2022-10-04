Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
BNB Chain back online after around $100 mln lost in possible exploit
Binance’s BNB Chain has come back online after being suspended earlier in the morning when an exploit was identified, the blockchain announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon in Asia. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao, cofounder and chief executive officer of Binance, tweeted earlier today that validators were asked to suspend...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall with other top 10 crypto – BNB, Dogecoin lead losers
Bitcoin fell in Friday evening trading in Asia to dip below the US$20,000 support line as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground, led by Dogecoin and BNB. Fast facts:. Bitcoin lost 1.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,930 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
forkast.news
Ethereum liquidity staking protocol Lido links to L2 networks Arbitrum, Optimism
Ethereum liquid staking protocol Lido has announced the expansion of its staking token stETH to Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum Bridge and Optimism, according to a Friday tweet. Fast facts. This expansion comes with the launch of a token called wstETH — a “wrapped” version of the staking coin stETH...
Fortune
Top economist sees ‘totally avoidable’ recession ahead—caused by Fed mistakes that will ‘go down in the history books’
Fed mistakes are leading us to a recession, says Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz's chief economic adviser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
forkast.news
Malaysia to get its own national public blockchain
MY E.G. Services Berhad (MYEG) and Mimos Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd (MTSSB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday to co-develop and operate Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure to onboard the nation’s private and public sectors to Web 3.0. Fast facts. MYEG’s Zetrix blockchain and Mimos blockchain will...
forkast.news
S.Korea’s parliament audit on Terra-LUNA falls short of expectations
Thursday’s parliamentary audit of South Korea’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), was expected to answer some pressing questions related to the collapse of Terra-LUNA back in May this year. The annual event at the National Assembly usually examines the current presidential administration and government agencies...
forkast.news
Game Space to launch a dozen games by mid 2023, says investor Livio Weng
Game Space, a Singapore-based startup that provides emerging blockchain technology to games, will be launching more than a dozen titles before the middle of 2023, according to Livio Weng, an investor in the company. Weng, who is the former CEO of crypto exchange Huobi Global, told Forkast that its first...
forkast.news
Middle East & North Africa lead crypto adoption driven by inflation, remittance payments: Chainalysis
The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) is the world’s fastest-growing crypto market, with the region notching US$566 billion in cryptocurrency payments from July 2021 to June 2022, up 48% from last year, according to a Wednesday report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. Emerging markets dominated Chainalysis’ 2022 Global...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
forkast.news
RBI to begin CBDC pilots, outlines wholesale, retail concepts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon begin to pilot the digital rupee for specific use cases, it said in a concept note on its central bank digital currency (CBDC). India’s central bank said in the concept note that it recognizes the benefits of introducing both a wholesale and retail CBDC.
Comments / 0