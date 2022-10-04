Read full article on original website
Savannah State University Homecoming 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is Homecoming at Savannah State University and that means a lot more than a football game. There is a full week of events lined up to celebrate SSU and its alumni being “Significant, Steadfast and Unstoppable,” for this year’s festivities. Alumni can...
SCCPSS announces Superintendent’s Student of the Month
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has named a 5th grader from White Bluff Elementary as the Superintendent’s Student of the Month. School officials say that she was a High Honor Roll student with some of the highest marks on the Georgia Milestone Assessment....
Group in Statesboro helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro known for helping neighbors in need has turned its attention to Florida to help those hurt by Hurricane Ian. Organizers from Christian Social Ministries say they immediately looked beyond whether they should or should not help hurricane victims, but looked at how and where to help.
Faith and Blue event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
Brightside Child and Family Advocacy opens second location in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brightside Child and Family Advocacy opened their second location in Savannah earlier today. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony today in honor of it. The program helps parents in developing healthy relationships with their kids while being in a court-mandated supervised visitation providing space for...
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
Tons of events for Savannah State’s homecoming week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Savannah State University!. This year’s theme is “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”. The coronation of Mr. & Miss SSU is Thursday night from 7 to 10 p.m. at Tiger Arena. Then from noon to 6 p.m. Friday in the...
Top Teacher: Daniel Snope
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AP Calculus can be tough for even the best high school students. But one teacher tries to make sure no one gets left behind, using some of the skills he learned while serving in the military. Meet Daniel Snope, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher. Daniel...
71st annual Savannah Greek Festival is underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 71st annual Savannah Greek Festival began today. Night one of dancing, smiling, and that yummy food is in the books. It’s a three day and night event at the Hellenic Center next to St Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church. It was standing room only...
Savannah Ghost Pirates unveil jersey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiled the team’s jersey today at the Enmarket Arena. WTOC spoke to Savannah Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo at the event. “I really do love the jerseys. I like the green especially, which is the jersey will be wearing on opening...
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From food, coffee, to desserts, the Coastal Empire has an array of favorites and more restaurants starting up. We want to tell you about all the great places your should try and Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to highlight a unique coffee business that you may be familiar with.
End Zone: Scores for Week 8 of high school football
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building
SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
City of Savannah seeking feedback on alcohol regulations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday the City of Savannah is taking the first steps in making possible changes to the alcohol beverage ordinance. As they begin this process they will be hosting public input sessions later on Wednesday. The city has been kind of vague about what exactly these changes...
