Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Man shot inside house on Austin Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for whoever shot a man from outside a house on Austin Street late Thursday night. They say they found the 38-year-old victim inside the house by himself around 10 p.m. He had at least one gunshot wound. He was locked inside; police had to force their way in.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of slashing security guard at Henrietta Walmart

Henrietta, N.Y. — A convicted felon is accused of attacking security guards with a knife while stealing from Walmart in Henrietta. Deputies responded to the store around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery in progress. Johnny Lee Greggs, 64, of Rochester, was allegedly trying to leave...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot overnight on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a shooting overnight on Jefferson Avenue. They were first called to Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man who'd been shot at least once in the upper body. He's expected to survive. Police learned he'd actually...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: 15 year-old shot on Emerson Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Emerson Street Wednesday afternoon where a 15-year-old was shot. Just after 2:45 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Emerson Street. When officers arrived they located a 15-year-old city resident suffering from a...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Home struck by gunfire on West Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. Just before 2:00 a.m., police responded for a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of West Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for driver in hit-and-run on Clifford Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for a car that hit a pedestrian overnight on Clifford Avenue. A 41-year-old man from the city was injured around 2 a.m. when a car hit him on Clifford near Coleman Terrace. He is expected to survive. Police say the vehicle was...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
BUFFALO, NY

