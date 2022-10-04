Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
US News and World Report
Grief and Shock Over Thailand Attack on 'Tiny Angels' at Preschool
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Social media in Thailand was awash with grief and anger on Friday over the killing of 34 people, including 23 children, at the hands of a former policeman who rampaged through a preschool daycare centre before killing his own wife and child. An opposition politician said the...
US News and World Report
'Miracle' Toddler Survived Thailand Nursery Massacre Asleep Under Blanket
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom. Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the...
ASIA・
US News and World Report
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says
(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Turkey's 'Disinformation' Bill to Have Pre-Election 'Chilling Effect' -Europe Watchdog
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's proposed "disinformation" bill threatens free speech and could further harm journalism ahead of next year's elections, a European rights watchdog's legal body said, calling for Turkey's parliament to reject it. The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe, said prison sentences and other fallout from...
US News and World Report
Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
US News and World Report
Pope, Calling Migrants' Exclusion 'Criminal', on Collision With Meloni
(Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned defence of migrants, calling their exclusion "scandalous, disgusting and sinful," putting him on a collision course with Italy's upcoming right-wing government. Francis made his comments as he canonised a 19th century bishop known as the "father of migrants" and a 20th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
US News and World Report
Thailand Nursery Attack: Children Slain While They Slept
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - It was nap time at Uthai Sawan Child Development Centre in northeastern Thailand and 24 children aged 2 to 5 years were bedded down at evenly spaced spots on the wood-paneled floor. All seemed calm until an ex-cop armed with a gun and knife stormed...
US News and World Report
Thailand Killer: Police Depict a Man Stressed by Job Loss, Money and Family Troubles
UTHAI SAWANG, Thailand (Reuters) - The ex-policeman who went on a killing spree at a Thai daycare centre had risen quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career, police said.
US News and World Report
Putin Orders More Security for Crimea Bridge, Energy Supplies - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered tighter security for the bridge from Russia to Crimea as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula, Interfax said. In a decree issued hours after the bridge was damaged by a blast, Putin said the FSB...
US News and World Report
Russia Declares Popular Anti-War Rapper to Be a Foreign Agent
LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country's most popular rappers to be a "foreign agent", a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an updated list of foreign...
US News and World Report
UN Body Votes to Establish Russia Human Rights Investigator, Moscow Protests
GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence. The Russian government quickly made clear it would not cooperate with the...
Comments / 0