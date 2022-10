Effingham (3-3) at Lincoln (3-3) Listen on 100.5 & 105.5 Jack FM. Charleston (1-5) vs Mattoon (1-5) Coles County Clash at EIU. Taylorville (1-5) at Mahomet-Seymour (6-0) Collinsville (5-1) at Mt. Zion (5-1) Lincoln Prairie. Tri County (3-3) at Cumberland (4-2) Listen on 99.5 & 107.7 FM 1090 AM WCRA.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO