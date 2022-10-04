Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army
More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity...
International Business Times
Human Rights Campaigners Of Belarus, Russia And Ukraine Win Nobel Peace Prize
Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian organisation Memorial and Ukrainian group Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, highlighting the significance of civil society for peace and democracy. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence...
International Business Times
Big Question At New European Club's First Summit: What Is It For?
Leaders of 44 European countries gather on Thursday for the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a grand show of solidarity for a continent mired in multiple crises, but beyond that it is unclear what the forum is meant to achieve. A brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron,...
International Business Times
Ukraine Troops Eye 'Light At End Of Tunnel' On Southern Front
They lived for months in fox holes, pounded by Russian artillery, on a frontline frozen in stalemate. But with a counter-offensive reaping results in the south, Ukrainian soldiers were eyeing "light at the end of the tunnel". Leonid, Viktor, Bogdan and Yaroslav, all originally from northwestern Ukraine, joined the army...
International Business Times
European 'Community' Leaders Meet In Face Of Russia's War
Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the "European Political Community" aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia's aggression. The gathering in Prague -- a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron -- has been billed by Brussels...
International Business Times
Amid US-China Tensions, Chinese Media Showcases Advanced Dongfeng Aircraft Carrier Killer Nuclear Missiles
In an apparent warning to the U.S. at a time when tensions in the region are at their peak, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) has showcased the most powerful strategic nuclear-capable weapons of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in a documentary series to mark the country's National Day. The eight-part...
International Business Times
Iran Schoolgirls Lead Protests Over Mahsa Amini Death
Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Amini, 22, was pronounced dead days after the notorious morality police detained the Iranian Kurd last month for...
International Business Times
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles After Condemning U.N. Meeting, U.S. Drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches. The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days...
International Business Times
Crowd-pleaser Or Obscure Pick For Literature Nobel?
The Nobel Literature Prize will be announced on Thursday, with speculation in literary circles split over whether it will go to an overdue bestselling author or a relative unknown lifted into the spotlight. The Swedish Academy will reveal its pick at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) in Stockholm. Last year, the...
International Business Times
South Korea, U.S. Stage Drills With Aircraft Carrier After North Korean Missile Launches
South Korea and the United States began joint maritime exercises with a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, South Korea's military said, a day after it scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill. The maritime drills will take place in waters off South Korea's east coast...
International Business Times
Choice Of Saudi For Winter Games Reflects Worsening Environment For Major Events
The decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia may have been greeted with amazement but it follows a double logic. For the biggest events, hosts are becoming harder to find than snowstorms in the Arabian desert. For those willing to undertake the task, the appeal of major sports competitions is as national showcases.
International Business Times
China's Top Problem Isn't COVID
China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
International Business Times
OPEC+ Expected To Slash Oil Output
Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were expected Wednesday to agree on a major cut in output to prop up prices despite Western concerns over energy-fuelled inflation. The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies is reportedly considering a reduction of up to two million barrels...
International Business Times
Fishermen On The Frontlines Face Beijing's Aggression In South China Sea
As China prowls through the South China Sea, fishermen and their small fishing boats from countries having counter-claims over islands are on the frontlines facing Beijing's wrath. With countries in the vicinity divided among themselves, only a few hope for the U.S. to help them push back against a powerful adversary.
