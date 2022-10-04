Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Bloomfield Man Arrested by MSHP
A Bloomfield man was arrested by the MSHP last night. 27 year old Tyler Hathaway was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
ktmoradio.com
Dexter Man Arrested by the MSHP
A Dexter man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday afternoon. 20 year old Dalton Norman was arrested on a felony Stoddard County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and is held with no bond.
Kait 8
Man involved in fatal crash receives probation
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed two people will not go to prison. Instead, Judge Dan Ritchey sentenced 22-year-old Joshua Northcutt of Joiner to 60 days in the Mississippi County Detention Center with 90 months of probation after he pleaded no contest to two counts of manslaughter.
localmemphis.com
TBI: 2 indicted in 2021 Ripley officer-involved shooting
RIPLEY, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Ripley in 2021. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it happened in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on Feb. 21, 2021. During the investigation, the TBI determined people in two cars exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer's patrol unit being struck. The officer was on routine patrol at the time and was not injured.
ktmoradio.com
Tennessee Woman Arrested by MSHP
A Tennessee woman was arrested by the MSHP Tuesday night in Pemiscot County. 29 year old Haylee Schuler of Bradford was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the PCJC and later released.
KFVS12
Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
KFVS12
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in deadly Caruthersville shooting
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Cape Girardeau City Water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break on Monday night. Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County. Updated:...
KFVS12
Man robbed at gunpoint under investigation
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to investigate an armed robbery report on Wednesday, October 5. The victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint. No other information has been released, but police said the armed robbery remains under investigation.
thunderboltradio.com
Charges dropped in Dyersburg shooting
Charges against five defendants in an alleged shooting in Dyersburg are being dismissed after the victims involved refused to cooperate with detectives and the D.A.’s office. The incident happened September 23rd when two Dyersburg juveniles were injured in a shooting on Price Street after multiple suspects opened fire. Police...
KFVS12
Police say suspect identified in connection with storage unit burglary
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A break-in at a storage unit in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers investigating said several items were stolen from one storage unit in town. It’s believed the burglary may have happened in the past. Caruthersville Police said a suspect has been identified in connection with...
thunderboltradio.com
Handgun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City
Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm. Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook. At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th. Police...
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man faces drug charge in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a drug charge after he was arrested in Graves County. Donald R. Isbell, 48, of Clinton, Ky. faces charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense and no insurance. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle parked on the should...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to stealing lottery tickets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man who tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets will soon be checking in to a correctional facility. On Tuesday, Judge Chris Thyer sentenced 29-year-old Skylar Murray to 24 months in the Arkansas Community Corrections Center with an additional 36 months of suspended imposition of sentence after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to lottery fraud and theft of property less than $1,000.
neareport.com
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting
Officers responded to a fatal shooting late Monday in Jonesboro. Around 9:35 pm, the Jonesboro Police Department was notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male, police said in a release posted to social media. Detectives with CID were...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission
A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
westkentuckystar.com
Alarm raised after Graves fentanyl death, several overdoses
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is raising the alarm on fentanyl after a death and several overdoses took place in the county. The sheriff's office said they've tracked those responsible for trafficking the drugs from Graves County into Hickman and Carlisle counties. They claim several undercover purchases have been made...
