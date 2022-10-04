RIPLEY, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Ripley in 2021. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it happened in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on Feb. 21, 2021. During the investigation, the TBI determined people in two cars exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer's patrol unit being struck. The officer was on routine patrol at the time and was not injured.

RIPLEY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO