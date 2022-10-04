Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Lake Mills Approves Paving Project
The Lake Mills City Council has approved a new paving project that will assist in the housing shortage in the city. Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price explained that the North Oaks Court needed to be paved. Work on the project is expected to begin soon.
kiow.com
“KIOW Cares” w/Tammy Lenox/Cancer Benefit Auction/Friday October 7th
Saint Ansgar Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream. North Butler Football at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream. Osage Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream. Saturday, October 8th. Kansas State University Football at Iowa State 4:30 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Kickoff KIOW. Waldorf University...
KGLO News
Clear Lake superintendent encourages city leaders to encourage more market-rate housing development
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Community School District’s superintendent says he’s happy to see a housing development proposed in the southern part of the community as it will help to put a dent into the city’s market-rate housing shortage. The Clear Lake City Council on...
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
kiow.com
Carol JoAnn Thomas
Carol JoAnn Thomas, 71, of Saginaw, Michigan and formerly of Belmond, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home.
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
kiow.com
Thomas James Nicholson
Thomas James Nicholson, 48, of rural Meservey, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at his home in rural Meservey, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Public visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Public graveside services will be Tuesday, 10 AM, at the Buckeye...
kiow.com
Winnebago County Recorder’s Office on Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
KAAL-TV
Mason City man dies in apartment fire
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department announced Thursday that a 78-year-old man caught in an apartment fire died from his injuries this week. At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at The Manor, located at 4 3rd St. NW, Mason City.
kiow.com
Forest City Electric Department Celebrates Public Power Week
Forest City Electric Department is celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. “This year, we are focusing on educating the next generation of Forest City Electric Department customers on the benefits of...
kiow.com
National 4H Week Highlights a Successful Year
The National 4 H Week has been very successful in the area with some clubs doubling in size. The year has been very busy with a 2022 4H Fire Up. The Worth County Extension Office and the North Iowa Junior Beef Cattlemen’s Association co-sponsored a 4-H Beef Clinic this past April. The 4-H family members learned about fitting and grooming, 4-H beef exhibiting equipment, daily feeding and hair care, as well as training their 4-H beef calves to lead and exhibit in the show ring. Pictured are Worth County 4-H members and parents who participated in the workshop.
kiow.com
Danny Piper
Danny Piper, 42, of Britt passed away September 26, 2022 in Britt. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 4:00 -5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt. A short memorial service will be held at 5:00. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Chapel. 178...
KIMT
Mason City woman accused of felony theft for allegedly stealing from her employer
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly taking cash out of a register at Fleet Farm on 14 occasions. Ann Rosenmeyer, of Mason City, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft. Court documents state that Rosenmeyer took cash that totals $3,350....
knuj.net
JUVENILE FEMALE SUFFERS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES IN MARTIN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 15 in Martin County. The crash happened around 10:05 pm when a semi driven by David Zellmer of Fairmont and a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile female collided as the semi attempted to turn into a driveway. Zellmer wasn’t hurt but the juvenile driver from Trimont was taken to Fairmont hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, another juvenile female was taken to Fairmont hospital with what are described as life threatening injuries.
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Corydon Times-Republican
Mitchell County murder trial delayed
The murder trial of an Osage man accused of killing a Mason City woman in April of 2021, and later placing her skull on a stick along the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail just south of Mitchell, Iowa, has been continued until next year. According to court records, 23-year-old Nathan James...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
KIMT
Mason City man accused of attacking victims with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is accused of breaking into a residence while holding a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around it. Keith Ingersoll, 33, of Mason City, is facing a first-degree burglary charge in connection to an incident last week in the 400 block of 6th St. NW.
