Read full article on original website
Related
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity...
GA prosecutor seeks testimony from Gingrich, Flynn, other Trump allies in 2020 election probe
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions on Friday to compel testimony from a range of allies of former President Trump as part of her investigation into alleged efforts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. The Associated Press reported that Willis filed the petitions for former House...
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
CNN's Jake Tapper: 'Cynical' of GOPers to say Big Tech censorship of Hunter Biden story 'rigged' 2020 election
"The Lead" anchor Jake Tapper avoided covering the latest developments on the DOJ's probe into Hunter Biden while knocking Republicans who say Big Tech "rigged" the 2020 election.
Comments / 0