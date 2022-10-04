ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Calls to fear ‘Soros’ and the ‘globalists’ are nakedly antisemitic, and must be rejected

By Adam Metzendorf
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25f5rg_0iLAHES300

(Getty Images)

This commentary originally appeared in the Arizona Mirror .

I am proud to be Jewish. When I was running for office earlier this year, I often spoke about my Judaism as a guiding principle and how it taught me to never be silent in the face of injustice. I ran for Congress to bring people together to combat hate in all its forms. During this election, I have witnessed explicit racism, misogyny, homophobia, and hate rhetoric directed at teachers, medical providers, political figures, community leaders, and anyone with a differing opinion.

Recently at my temple, I received the honor of removing the Torah from the arc and dressing it for the High Holy Days during a service called Selichot. This service is about getting ready to renew, confess, and do better. One of the prayers we sing as a congregation is about confession. In it, one of the things we confess to as a community is staying silent when it is our obligation to speak out.

We have a crucial election coming up, and hate is on the ballot. As a community and as a society, we have an opportunity to stand together and resoundingly reject these insidious attempts to divide us.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

I see candidates embracing people who wear swastikas and brandish various forms of Nazi paraphernalia. I see supporters of these candidates look the other way or make excuses while this blatant antisemitism is taking place. I see people repeating antisemitic tropes and inciting crowds. These crowds don’t explicitly say the word Jew — instead they say “ Soros ,” “ Bloomberg ,” or “ Globalist Agenda ,” as if these words aren’t equally documented as being guises for antisemitism.

These tropes and thinly veiled guises have been consistently levied against the Jewish people. There is a clear, unbroken line from invoking the Rothschilds in the 1900s to today — though the names have changed, the tactics are the same.

There are candidates who tout white nationalism and use fear tactics about Jews to win votes. Rachel Mitchell fearmongers about the “ Soros machine .” Kari Lake rails against “ the globalist agenda .” Mark Finchem propagandizes about “ loyalty..to George Soros and Mike Bloomberg ”.

We have seen this playbook before. And we know what happens when we stay silent.

This election isn’t about red and blue, but right and wrong. As a proud Jew, Arizonan and American, I implore my fellow citizens to stand against hate. We cannot tolerate antisemitism under the guise of “Soros.” Those who try to break us apart must be held accountable.

Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com . Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Calls to fear ‘Soros’ and the ‘globalists’ are nakedly antisemitic, and must be rejected appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 119

James Simmons
3d ago

Folks. Just go read about Soros. This isn't about antisemitism. This man is a horrible person that is set out to break the world and rebuild it with his ideology. Backing pro criminal prosecutors and AG that allow rampant crime to destroy communities and declare all of it is for 'progress'.

Reply(38)
95
10000% not a demoral
3d ago

Sorry iam Jewish and i don't want soros near nothing absolutely nothing, this nazi wanna be.... at least i know my enemy,but to have a collaborator inside is worse

Reply(6)
76
john
3d ago

You gotta be kidding….Soros is a danger to the world and he and his family. His organization should be disbanded and he and his family arrested.

Reply(3)
56
Related
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

State economists warn of inflation impact on Colorado budget

Economic growth in Colorado has slowed in 2022 following a quick recovery from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with inflation and rising interest rates contributing to the deceleration, according to economic forecasts presented to the state Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Thursday. The risk of a recession has “escalated considerably” because of monetary […] The post State economists warn of inflation impact on Colorado budget appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Soros
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#The Arizona Mirror#Congress#Nazi
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy