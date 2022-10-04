ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cq8hv_0iLAHDZK00

Witnesses ran to help a shooting victim who got out of a car in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, police say.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, people at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton avenues observed the man exit a Buick sedan with a gunshot wound to his neck.

They ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.

Police were called and took the man to Einstein Medical Center where he later died.

Police are not sure where the shooting took place.

They found blood inside the Buick which remained parked at the scene.

The victim had no identification on him but is believed to be in his 20s.

Comments / 8

Barbara Holland
3d ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 crime is so out of control now..They need to do a major plan or these numbers are gonna be double next year 😩

Reply
2
 

Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

18-year-old man shot following fight at SEPTA subway station in Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fight at a SEPTA station escalated into a shooting and left a 18-year-old man injured in Center City on Thursday morning.  Police tell CBS3 this shooting happened on the mezzanine level of the Market-Frankford station, which is one floor below ground.According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. inside the subway station at 15th and Market Streets. Police said the man was shot in the leg and foot and he was able to wave down a Philadelphia police officer for help.Police believe there may have been a physical altercation involving two men right before the shooting"We...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting at North Philadelphia recreation center leaves man in critical condition: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a North Philadelphia Recreation Center that left a man in critical condition. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17th and Courtland Streets at the Stenton Park Rec Center. Police believe the 36-year-old victim was being chased when he was shot in the back of the head. He was found just feet from the basketball courts and playground. This shooting at the recreation center comes days after a Philadelphia judge blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from city recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his frustration Thursday morning."Frustrated all the time, we're tasked with keeping people safe and we have a state legislator who passes laws clearly stopping us from keeping people safe, that's frustrating," Kenney said.  So far no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

