ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Public Hearing Thursday for Transportation Element (TE) for Shoreline's Comprehensive Plan

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks opens a new space for case management services

As we’ve continued to grow and adapt to the building and resources at the new 24 x 7 Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks serving North Seattle / King County, it’s been a lot of work converting an older nursing home into a leading shelter space with 60 beds available that also provides 24 hour case management services.
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Shoreline's Prop 1

Next month’s ballot has important decisions for us to make: will we maintain our current level of city services by passing the 6-year maintenance and operations levy ? And will we continue effective programs like RADAR which is funded through the levy?. RADAR pairs a mental health professional with...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Schools awarded Farm to School grant

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has awarded Shoreline School District a $83,838 Farm to School Purchasing Grant for use during the 2022-23 school year. Shoreline is one of 83 recipients selected across the state to receive this funding, which can be used to purchase fresh produce, grains, and protein from participating producers and to fund equipment and additional labor that may be needed to prepare the food items.
SHORELINE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Shoreline, WA
Government
shorelineareanews.com

Training course: Mental Health First Aid

Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College

Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band. Previously, Dr. Mathakul directed the Symphonic Band and served as Music Ensembles Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Mathakul completed the...
SHORELINE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmp#State#The Planning Commission#Public Hearing#Pdf#Te#City

Comments / 0

Community Policy