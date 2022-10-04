ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Canton, OH

Review: Expresso Pizza's barbecue chicken pizza just as good as I remember

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago

EAST CANTON − One of my favorite specialty pizzas is the barbecue chicken pizza at Expresso Pizza in East Canton. After moving from the area almost a decade ago, I haven’t been able to get it nearly as often as I’d like.

I’m a big fan of enjoying pizza in the comfort of my home, and a half-hour drive home after picking it up isn’t ideal. So I took the opportunity to use the dining room at Expresso Pizza on a crisp fall evening with my husband, Austin.

From the outside, the pizza shop looks exactly like I remember. The yellow semi-circle awning stands out, beckoning guests to come in. But the inside has been transformed in recent years to offer a large, clean, comfortable dining space with multiple booths and tables.

On our trip, we ordered a medium barbecue chicken pizza ($18.99) and mozzarella sticks ($6.99). Austin grabbed a bottle of soda out of the cooler, and I opted for a cup of ice water.

While we waited for our meal, many guests came in to pick up their orders. The staff was friendly to all of them.

Stark County pizza: Who doesn't love pizza? Here are 10 Stark County pizza places to order from now

Restaurant review: Perfect doughy pizza, flavorful wings and rolls at Camellone Italian American Cuisine

Restaurant review: Top-notch food, awkward experience at 330 Bar & Grill

It’s definitely more of a carryout place − we were the only ones dining there − but we thought the dining room was nice, especially for people like us who love the pizza but don’t live close.

As soon as we opened the pizza box, I was excited to dive in. As always, the pizza looked so appetizing, with lots of chicken and cheese.

The pizza had a soft, doughy crust without being greasy. And the barbecue sauce, which was on the sweeter side rather than being tangy, was dispersed evenly. Each bite was heavenly, just like I remembered it. It says a lot about a restaurant when it stands the test of time and the quality doesn’t dip at all.

If I could have a do over, I’d get the large ($23.99), which has bigger slices and more of them − 12 instead of the medium’s eight slices.

I just love the pizza and want more of it. Can you blame me?

This was my first time trying the mozzarella sticks at Expresso Pizza. The five cheese sticks come with marinara sauce. My test to see if I’d recommend mozzarella sticks is all based on the cheese.

I can’t stand when you’re eating a mozzarella stick and the cheese won’t break, no matter how hard you try. In that situation, I never know what to do. I just keep biting the cheese and then I have a mouth full of cheese and no end in sight, and it’s just unpleasant.

So if a mozzarella stick is easy to bite, it’s a winner in my book. Expresso’s mozzarella sticks passed the test. The breaded exterior was perfectly crunchy, and there weren’t any extra gooey − better known as messy − bites.

The sauce was thick and flavorful. We just wish there would have been more than five sticks.

The menu also includes a variety of specialty pizzas and build-your-own pizzas, several subs on eight-inch buns, appetizers including chicken tenders and breadsticks, chicken dinners and chicken wings, fish dinners, a few pasta dinners, and salads and desserts, plus a kids’ menu.

Expresso Pizza, at 123 W Nassau St. in East Canton, is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit expressopizzaoh.com or call 330-488-3100.

Expresso Pizza

Taste: Everything was delicious. I wish I lived closer, so I could get carryout. 5/5 stars

Ambiance: It’s more of a carryout restaurant, but the dining space was nice. 4/5 stars

Service: Everyone was friendly, and our food came out quickly. 4.5/5 stars

Concept: A pizza shop isn’t a new concept, but the menu has lots to offer. 4/5 stars

Price: Prices seem in line with other locally owned pizza shops. 4.5/5 stars

Overall rating: 4.4 stars

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Review: Expresso Pizza's barbecue chicken pizza just as good as I remember

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
akronlife.com

Fall Clambakes at Corkscrew Saloon

Ryan Marino has fond memories of helping his father serve fall clambakes since he was 10 years old. He worked up to making New England-style white clam chowder for a catering company owned by his dad, uncle and grandfather. “Clambakes are what started my culinary career,” says the now executive...
MEDINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
East Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
CLEVELAND, OH
tallmadge-ohio.org

Tallmadge Fall Festival, Sat, Oct 8, 1-6pm

The Tallmadge Fall Festival is back this year! Celebrate the season with live music, hayrides, kids activities, food trucks, beer garden, and a pie eating contest! Parking and admission are free. Children's activity wristbands will be $5. Beer tickets and activity wristbands will be cash only. Most food vendors accept credit cards.
TALLMADGE, OH
coolcleveland.com

October 2022 at Melt Bar and Grilled

STARTERS & SNACKS: Melt Pierogi- 4 large Ohio produced potato & onion pierogi, sautéed onions, fresh made vodka kraut, shredded cheddar & sour cream – vegetarian / vegan available. GRILLED CHEESE FEATURES: Voodoo Zombie Jerk Chicken- Grilled jerk chicken, fried and smashed plantains, pickled peppers, peach habanero marmalade,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#Pizza Crust#Barbecue Chicken#Chicken Tenders#Food Drink#Expresso Pizza
coolcleveland.com

Stan Hywet’s Ohio Mart Is a Feast of Crafts

Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ignite Brewing Company to open new location in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Plans for a new Ignite Brewing Company location inside the upper level of the Swish 365 building at 1255 N. Carpenter Road are expected to be completed by early next year, Ignite representatives said this month. “We are super excited,” said Ignite District Manager Rachelle Halchak. “We...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy