BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is distributing 50,000 menstrual pads for free in partnership with local and national organizations. "Period poverty causes physical, mental, and emotional challenges for many. SVMC is proud to join the longstanding community effort to make menstrual products more available and is grateful to both the national and local partners on this project," said Dr. Kimberley Sampson, chair of SVMC’s OB/GYN department. "By making menstrual products available for free, we are working towards creating a positive and supportive environment for menstruating people, and we are here to help them get what they need to live healthy and productive lives."

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO