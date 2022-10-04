ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

iBerkshires.com

North Adams Public Schools Marketing Open Positions

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The public schools are hoping to fill open positions throughout the district through a marketing campaign. School system currently has about 30 open full-time, part-time and stipend jobs open. The district will also be working on morale building following a staff survey that found many...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

BArT Enrollment Deadline Nov. 3

ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield School Officials OK Contracts, Gets Diversity Update

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee last week approved memoranda of agreement with three of four bargaining units. After an executive session, the committee returned to regular session to unanimously endorse new agreements with the cafeteria, paraprofessionals and educational secretary units. A fourth, with the bus drivers and attendants,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

SVMC Joins Project to Increase Accessibility to Menstrual Products

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is distributing 50,000 menstrual pads for free in partnership with local and national organizations. "Period poverty causes physical, mental, and emotional challenges for many. SVMC is proud to join the longstanding community effort to make menstrual products more available and is grateful to both the national and local partners on this project," said Dr. Kimberley Sampson, chair of SVMC’s OB/GYN department. "By making menstrual products available for free, we are working towards creating a positive and supportive environment for menstruating people, and we are here to help them get what they need to live healthy and productive lives."
BENNINGTON, VT
City
Cheshire, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
WNYT

Hudson City School District ends football season early

The Hudson City School District’s varsity football season is “over”. The school released a statement detailing why they decided to “hit the kill switch”. The district said that athlete injuries and bad grades played a huge factor in cutting the season short. Despite this statement, family members of the community are outraged.
HUDSON, NY
iBerkshires.com

BArT Students Conduct Size of Earth Science Project

ADAMS, Mass. — Students at Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School and at Oak Hall School in Florida conducted a science project together and determined the size of Earth. High school seniors in the BART course, "Astronomy: At Home in the Universe," organized and carried out the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
iBerkshires.com

West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
iBerkshires.com

Adams Fire District Signs $600K Lawsuit Settlement

ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire District's Prudential Committee has officially signed a $600,000 settlement agreement for a class-action lawsuit over its fire protection and street lighting fees. The committee discussed the agreement after a final briefing from district Counsel Stephen Pagnotta. Pagnotta said this is one of the final...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers

The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Education
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Haunted Houses, and More

Continue the fall season this weekend with these entertaining events including artwalks, haunted houses, pumpkin shows and more. It's the first Friday of the month, which means a First Friday Artswalk. The walk runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a dozen art shows and exhibits on view at venues around downtown Pittsfield. Most of the art being on display throughout October.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Parks Commission Considering Options for Renfrew Bleachers

ADAMS, Mass. — The Parks Commission is looking for solutions for the bleachers at Renfrew Field, after debate over their arrangement on the field in recent months. Currently, three sets of bleachers are on the south side of the field, when in previous years, two were on the south side, with two on the north. The bleachers had been arranged that way over the summer, something the board voiced support for in July.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Money Management Announces New Financial Advisor

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management has announced Holly Simeone, CES™, who joined the boutique advisory firm as a Client Care Specialist in 2021, has been promoted to the role of Financial Advisor after earning her Series 65 license. Based out of the company’s downtown Great Barrington...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

