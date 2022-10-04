Read full article on original website
North Adams Public Schools Marketing Open Positions
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The public schools are hoping to fill open positions throughout the district through a marketing campaign. School system currently has about 30 open full-time, part-time and stipend jobs open. The district will also be working on morale building following a staff survey that found many...
BArT Enrollment Deadline Nov. 3
ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 9 is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m....
Pittsfield School Officials OK Contracts, Gets Diversity Update
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee last week approved memoranda of agreement with three of four bargaining units. After an executive session, the committee returned to regular session to unanimously endorse new agreements with the cafeteria, paraprofessionals and educational secretary units. A fourth, with the bus drivers and attendants,...
SVMC Joins Project to Increase Accessibility to Menstrual Products
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is distributing 50,000 menstrual pads for free in partnership with local and national organizations. "Period poverty causes physical, mental, and emotional challenges for many. SVMC is proud to join the longstanding community effort to make menstrual products more available and is grateful to both the national and local partners on this project," said Dr. Kimberley Sampson, chair of SVMC’s OB/GYN department. "By making menstrual products available for free, we are working towards creating a positive and supportive environment for menstruating people, and we are here to help them get what they need to live healthy and productive lives."
Hudson City School District ends football season early
The Hudson City School District’s varsity football season is “over”. The school released a statement detailing why they decided to “hit the kill switch”. The district said that athlete injuries and bad grades played a huge factor in cutting the season short. Despite this statement, family members of the community are outraged.
BArT Students Conduct Size of Earth Science Project
ADAMS, Mass. — Students at Berkshire Arts and Technology (BART) Charter Public School and at Oak Hall School in Florida conducted a science project together and determined the size of Earth. High school seniors in the BART course, "Astronomy: At Home in the Universe," organized and carried out the...
West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
Adams Fire District Signs $600K Lawsuit Settlement
ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire District's Prudential Committee has officially signed a $600,000 settlement agreement for a class-action lawsuit over its fire protection and street lighting fees. The committee discussed the agreement after a final briefing from district Counsel Stephen Pagnotta. Pagnotta said this is one of the final...
Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers
The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Haunted Houses, and More
Continue the fall season this weekend with these entertaining events including artwalks, haunted houses, pumpkin shows and more. It's the first Friday of the month, which means a First Friday Artswalk. The walk runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a dozen art shows and exhibits on view at venues around downtown Pittsfield. Most of the art being on display throughout October.
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Adams Parks Commission Considering Options for Renfrew Bleachers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Parks Commission is looking for solutions for the bleachers at Renfrew Field, after debate over their arrangement on the field in recent months. Currently, three sets of bleachers are on the south side of the field, when in previous years, two were on the south side, with two on the north. The bleachers had been arranged that way over the summer, something the board voiced support for in July.
Some Rotterdam residencies ordered to boil water
The Schenectady County Department of Environmental Health has issued a boil water order for multiple residencies in the town of Rotterdam.
Berkshire Money Management Announces New Financial Advisor
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management has announced Holly Simeone, CES™, who joined the boutique advisory firm as a Client Care Specialist in 2021, has been promoted to the role of Financial Advisor after earning her Series 65 license. Based out of the company’s downtown Great Barrington...
