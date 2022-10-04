Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Cardinals host Phillies to begin NL Wild Card Series
The St. Louis Cardinals will begin another postseason run on Friday. The Redbirds will be in front of the home crowd to begin their National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The opening round is a best-of-three series, and all three games, if necessary will be played in...
KTLO
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Time and price changes for Boston Red Sox 2023 season
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
Comments / 0