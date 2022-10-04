ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

What Friday’s jobs report means for Fed’s inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight...
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows

More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
Jerome Powell
Rebeca Grynspan
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
thenewscrypto.com

Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims

A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run. The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000. There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
thenewscrypto.com

El Salvador President Takes Dig at Critics in Recent Editorial

The President explains that he is aware that bitcoin is a large experiment. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador believes that if the bitcoin experiment his nation is doing is successful. Many other countries across the globe will follow in Latin America’s footsteps. This is what Bukele wrote in an opinion piece titled “Stop Drinking the Elite’s Kool-Aid.” Which was released on September 30, 2022, in English and Spanish. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. Concluding that they are most terrified of El Salvador’s progressive policies out of fear.
Reason.com

Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic

Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
International Business Times

China's Top Problem Isn't COVID

China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
thenewscrypto.com

MakerDAO To Invest $500M in U.S Treasury and Corporate Bonds

It started with a $1 million pilot transaction, and the rest will follow shortly. MakerDAO’s native stablecoin, DAI, will be converted to US dollars. In a Thursday announcement, MakerDAO, the biggest DeFi lending protocol in the world, said it will invest $500 million in US Treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds.
The Independent

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization...
24/7 Wall St.

Every Year’s Mortgage Rate Since 1972

In October, mortgage rates in the United States hit a 16-year high of 6.75%. This marked the seventh weekly increase in a row. This spike has contributed to the biggest slowdowns in home loan applications since the height of the pandemic. To determine mortgage rates for the last 50 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical […]
thenewscrypto.com

FTX Branded Visa Debit Cards in 40 Countries – Crypto Adoptions Are Surging!

As the entire market is witnessing a bearish scale at present, some financial giants are initiating challenging tasks in the crypto industry. Witnessing, digital currencies becoming the future, the payment giant – Visa is building a bridge into crypto space. Further the active engagement of the users in crypto made Visa to partner with FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in the market.
wallstreetpit.com

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Imminent Collapse of US Dollar

The greenback will crash in a few months, warns Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki. Since its release, Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter’s 1997 book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has remained a bestseller, having sold more than 44 million copies. In fact, the nr. 1 bestselling personal finance book of all time has held a top spot on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years.
