Read full article on original website
Related
Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool
Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market.
What Friday’s jobs report means for Fed’s inflation fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight...
Fed's Evans: rates headed to 4.5%-4.75% by spring of 2023
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said the U.S. central bank's policy rate is likely headed to 4.5%-4.75% by the spring of 2023 as the Fed increases borrowing costs to bring down too-high inflation.
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
thenewscrypto.com
Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims
A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run. The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000. There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewscrypto.com
El Salvador President Takes Dig at Critics in Recent Editorial
The President explains that he is aware that bitcoin is a large experiment. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador believes that if the bitcoin experiment his nation is doing is successful. Many other countries across the globe will follow in Latin America’s footsteps. This is what Bukele wrote in an opinion piece titled “Stop Drinking the Elite’s Kool-Aid.” Which was released on September 30, 2022, in English and Spanish. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. Concluding that they are most terrified of El Salvador’s progressive policies out of fear.
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
International Business Times
China's Top Problem Isn't COVID
China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
Hong Kong's U-turn on quarantine is a sign Beijing still needs its gate to the West
As China doubles down on Covid lockdowns, restricting movement for tens of millions of people, a very different scene is unfolding in Hong Kong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Risk-averse investors pile into cash at fastest rate since April 2020
LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Investors piled into cash at the fastest weekly rate since April 2020 in the week to Wednesday, as soaring government borrowing costs, high energy prices and slowing growth fanned risk aversion, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
thenewscrypto.com
MakerDAO To Invest $500M in U.S Treasury and Corporate Bonds
It started with a $1 million pilot transaction, and the rest will follow shortly. MakerDAO’s native stablecoin, DAI, will be converted to US dollars. In a Thursday announcement, MakerDAO, the biggest DeFi lending protocol in the world, said it will invest $500 million in US Treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds.
No peace for India's rupee as mighty dollar thunders on: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - India's rupee will trade near its record low against the mighty greenback beyond this year, buffeted by rising oil prices and an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hiking campaign, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization...
Every Year’s Mortgage Rate Since 1972
In October, mortgage rates in the United States hit a 16-year high of 6.75%. This marked the seventh weekly increase in a row. This spike has contributed to the biggest slowdowns in home loan applications since the height of the pandemic. To determine mortgage rates for the last 50 years, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical […]
Interest Rates on Ally's Online Savings Accounts Just Hit Their All-Time High
Good news for savers: Online bank Ally is raising the interest rate on its high-yield savings accounts. Again. On Wednesday, the annual percentage yield, or APY, on Ally savings accounts ticked up to a record-setting 2.25%, up from the 2.10% rate that was set less than two weeks prior. “As...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Branded Visa Debit Cards in 40 Countries – Crypto Adoptions Are Surging!
As the entire market is witnessing a bearish scale at present, some financial giants are initiating challenging tasks in the crypto industry. Witnessing, digital currencies becoming the future, the payment giant – Visa is building a bridge into crypto space. Further the active engagement of the users in crypto made Visa to partner with FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in the market.
wallstreetpit.com
Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Imminent Collapse of US Dollar
The greenback will crash in a few months, warns Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki. Since its release, Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter’s 1997 book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has remained a bestseller, having sold more than 44 million copies. In fact, the nr. 1 bestselling personal finance book of all time has held a top spot on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years.
Comments / 1