Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Outperforms Both Nasdaq and S&P 500 in September
Bitcoin’s risk-adjusted gains were third best, after only Solana. Ethereum is called out as the worst performer among the four tracked cryptocurrencies. Even though bitcoin had a negative return of 3.11% in September compared to the previous month, it still managed to beat both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq which witnessed negative returns of 9.34% and 10.5% respectively, as stated in the most recent Cryptocompare report. Bitcoin’s risk-adjusted gains were third best, after only Solana, the only other monitored cryptocurrency with a positive monthly return, at 5.59% and gold (2.87%).
thenewscrypto.com
BSV Releases “Blacklist Manager” to Freeze Lost or Stolen BTC
‘Blacklist Manager’, the first software tool, has been released by Bitcoin SV. It enables the miners to freeze lost or stolen tokens by complying with court orders. The Bitcoin Association for BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) blockchain has released “Blacklist Manager,” the first software tool for freezing lost or stolen Bitcoin (BTC). According to the recent announcement from the BSV platform, the newly launched Blacklist Manager will enable Bitcoin miners to freeze stolen or lost BTC tokens, by following the court orders.
thenewscrypto.com
Grayscale’s Large Cap Fund Now Includes Polygon (MATIC)
Bitcoin (BTC) now accounts for 65.12% of the $193 million fund. The fund decided to sell its holdings in XRP after Ripple lawsuit. As part of its quarterly rebalance, top cryptocurrency asset management Grayscale has announced that it would now support Polygon (MATIC) in its large-cap cryptocurrency portfolio. In February 2018, Grayscale, a division of the massive venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, released a large-cap fund. One of the goals of the fund is to provide investors access to the most liquid cryptocurrencies. Five different digital currencies were available at the launch.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Smart Chain Been Halted Due to a Hack
Due to an exploit, Binance has halted deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency has been hacked numerous times, resulting in a $2 trillion loss in the value of digital assets. The BNB Chain has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals. As rumors spread that the BNB chain had been significantly exploited, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), revealed Twitter as the platform and stated that their cross bridge and the BSC Token Hub were exploited.
RELATED PEOPLE
thenewscrypto.com
Robert Kiyosaki Revealed His Bitcoin Investments With Pension Funds
Robert Kiyosaki says pension funds are the biggest investment in the world. Kiyosaki stated the pension crisis highlighted central banks’ inability to control inflation. Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has explained his reason for buying bitcoin. Also, he explained how pension funds are investing in cryptocurrencies, and said they are aware that stocks, bonds, and fake money are dying.
thenewscrypto.com
MENA Region Crypto Volume Tops as per Chainalysis Report
With a year-over-year increase of 120.9%, Morocco comes in at number two. transaction volume in Egypt tripled compared to the preceding year. Chainalysis reports that between July 2021 and June 2022, MENA consumers saw a 48% increase in crypto transaction volume, reaching $566 billion. Among the eight areas studied, this pace of expansion stands out as the quickest.
thenewscrypto.com
Discounted Tariff For Crypto Mining To Be Eliminated in Norway
The finance minister of Norway, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has proposed that the government do away with a programme that gives crypto data centers a discounted cost on power. The Norwegian government made a proposal on Oct. 6 that might affect Bitcoin miners by making data centers in the nation pay the same power tax rates as other sectors. The government determined that the discounted tariff should be gradually eliminated due to increased power consumption in certain regions.
thenewscrypto.com
Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will LPT Hit $15 Soon?
Bullish LPT price prediction is $13.11 to $36.47. Livepeer (LPT) price might also reach $15 soon. Bearish LPT price prediction for 2022 is $6.76. In Livepeer (LPT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LPT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewscrypto.com
Marathon Digital Reveals $81.3M Exposure To Compute North
Marathon does not build or manage its own mining facilities. Marathon noted that the company has the flexibility to move its miners to other sites. Marathon Digital, a Bitcoin mining company, reported $81.3 million in losses at the defunct data center Compute North in its most recent monthly report. The publicly listed mining company’s investments in the failed data center Compute North totaled $10 million in convertible preferred stock and $21.3 million in unsecured senior promissory notes.
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency by Twitter Gollowers, Quant (QNT) Price Surged
The top cryptocurrency by Twitter followers is, ETC, NEAR, QNT, TUSD, and HBAR. Near Protocol has more than 6K Twitter followers. In April mid the cryptocurrency started to fall into the bear market, as a result of this the overall cryptocurrency market experienced a massive drop. However, after more than five months of a market downtrend, currently indicating some recovery. At the time of writing, the whole cryptocurrency market cap was more than $943 billion, as per CoinMarketCap (CMC).
thenewscrypto.com
MakerDAO To Invest $500M in U.S Treasury and Corporate Bonds
It started with a $1 million pilot transaction, and the rest will follow shortly. MakerDAO’s native stablecoin, DAI, will be converted to US dollars. In a Thursday announcement, MakerDAO, the biggest DeFi lending protocol in the world, said it will invest $500 million in US Treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds.
thenewscrypto.com
Malaysia Begins Development of Own National Public Blockchain
Zetrix introduced its Zetrix TradeFi decentralized platform for funding supply chains. The private and public sectors in Malaysia may be brought into the Web 3.0 era. According to a press release from MYEG’s Zetrix Blockchain, Malaysia will soon begin development on its own national public blockchain. There was an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark
XRP has increased by nearly 57.26%, in the last 30 days. The current price of XRP is $0.5191, which surges up to 5.93% in the last 24 hours. One of the leading altcoins, Ripple (XRP) is continuing to showcase bullish price actions in the global cryptocurrency market. XRP constantly witnessed a significant price jump during the past few weeks. The coin is still trending in the market, registering a 57.26% surge in the last 30 days, as per CMC.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar Q3 Report Reveals The Crypto Market Recovery
The market cap of cryptocurrencies increased 8.5% ($981M) in Q3. According to the report on the crypto market signaling recovery from the bear market. A market analysis report from DappRadar for the third quarter (Q3), which uses on-chain data, indicates the cryptocurrency market’s recovery from the current bear market conditions. DappRadar is a web service, which offers extensive data about the most well-known dapps (decentralized applications).
thenewscrypto.com
Blockchain Developer Claims Finding Satoshi’s 0.1v BTC Codebase
The first 1M Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months. Blasko uncovered the secret code published on August 30, 2009, by Martti Malmi. For more than a decade, the original 0.1 Bitcoin coding attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto was believed to have been lost. While it is possible to retrieve bits and pieces of code by searching, doing so is incredibly challenging. Jim Blasko, a blockchain developer, said on Facebook on the 7th of October that he had recovered the original code by doing some light browser hacking. Blasko said that the first one million Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months, after a brief historical context provided by the speaker.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana Co-founder Confident of Frequent Outages Being Fixed
Three of the five outages have happened this year alone. Due to flaws in Solana’s programming or an artificial influx of visitors from bots. Anatoly Yakovenko, a co-founder of Solana, is aware of the frustration his customers experience when the service is down. The network problem may, however, soon have a remedy. Yakovenko said in a recent podcast that “this has been the biggest challenge for us, and the number one priority.”
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Reveals Documentary on Crypto and Exchange
Streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services. Coin: A Founder’s Story is a documentary that seeks to inspire would-be entrepreneurs. On October 4, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that a documentary about his experience launching a cryptocurrency-focused tech startup will be available for streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
thenewscrypto.com
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
LockBit ransomware group has been one of the most prominent criminal organizations. The LockBit ransomware was recently updated to version 3.0. On October 3, ransomware infected the Bank of Brasilia, a government-controlled bank in Brazil. The hackers wanted 50 BTC in exchange for not releasing customer data. Local news outlet Tecmundo claims that a hacker identified as “Crydat” contacted the bank. Demanding payment of 5.2 million Brazilian reais by October 6 at 15:00.
thenewscrypto.com
EthereumPoW (ETHW) Price Drops 86% From ATH
Following ETH Merge, miners responded by creating a rival fork dubbed EthereumPoW. ETHW started trading as an IOU token on exchanges before its network launched. The ETHW fork, which is a proof-of-work fork of Ethereum, has had a rocky start. According to CoinGecko, the price of the currency has dropped 31% over the last week. And an astounding 86% since hitting an all-time high of $58.54 on September 3.
thenewscrypto.com
Whale Purchases Whopping 100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Etherscan data shows that Whale spent $1,108,000 on the purchase. Shiba Eternity’s developers launched a trailer contest at the end of last month. Recently, the second largest meme crypto by market capitalization value was moved, and it was detected by Etherscan. The token in question was the Shiba Inu token. The cryptocurrency was acquired via a centralized exchange and then stored in a cold storage wallet. Supposedly, the release of the highly-anticipated Shiba Eternity video game convinced this investor to put money into the company.
Comments / 0