The first 1M Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months. Blasko uncovered the secret code published on August 30, 2009, by Martti Malmi. For more than a decade, the original 0.1 Bitcoin coding attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto was believed to have been lost. While it is possible to retrieve bits and pieces of code by searching, doing so is incredibly challenging. Jim Blasko, a blockchain developer, said on Facebook on the 7th of October that he had recovered the original code by doing some light browser hacking. Blasko said that the first one million Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months, after a brief historical context provided by the speaker.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO