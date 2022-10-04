Read full article on original website
Discounted Tariff For Crypto Mining To Be Eliminated in Norway
The finance minister of Norway, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has proposed that the government do away with a programme that gives crypto data centers a discounted cost on power. The Norwegian government made a proposal on Oct. 6 that might affect Bitcoin miners by making data centers in the nation pay the same power tax rates as other sectors. The government determined that the discounted tariff should be gradually eliminated due to increased power consumption in certain regions.
FTX Branded Visa Debit Cards in 40 Countries – Crypto Adoptions Are Surging!
As the entire market is witnessing a bearish scale at present, some financial giants are initiating challenging tasks in the crypto industry. Witnessing, digital currencies becoming the future, the payment giant – Visa is building a bridge into crypto space. Further the active engagement of the users in crypto made Visa to partner with FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in the market.
MakerDAO To Invest $500M in U.S Treasury and Corporate Bonds
It started with a $1 million pilot transaction, and the rest will follow shortly. MakerDAO’s native stablecoin, DAI, will be converted to US dollars. In a Thursday announcement, MakerDAO, the biggest DeFi lending protocol in the world, said it will invest $500 million in US Treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Malaysia Begins Development of Own National Public Blockchain
Zetrix introduced its Zetrix TradeFi decentralized platform for funding supply chains. The private and public sectors in Malaysia may be brought into the Web 3.0 era. According to a press release from MYEG’s Zetrix Blockchain, Malaysia will soon begin development on its own national public blockchain. There was an...
El Salvador President Takes Dig at Critics in Recent Editorial
The President explains that he is aware that bitcoin is a large experiment. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador believes that if the bitcoin experiment his nation is doing is successful. Many other countries across the globe will follow in Latin America’s footsteps. This is what Bukele wrote in an opinion piece titled “Stop Drinking the Elite’s Kool-Aid.” Which was released on September 30, 2022, in English and Spanish. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. Concluding that they are most terrified of El Salvador’s progressive policies out of fear.
Market Hawkishness Likely to Reduce Post U.S Jobless Claims
A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run. The cryptocurrency market’s future is being set by the state of the economy as a whole. Initial weekly unemployment claims data for this week have been provided by the US Department of Labor. The initial jobless claims increased to 219,000. Economists had predicted a number of 204,000. There was a rise in filings from the previous week’s 193,000 to this week’s 219K. A surge in new unemployment claims may spark a cryptocurrency bull run.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Reveals Upcoming CBDC Plans
The paper provides a concise overview of the rationale for the launch of CBDC. Since its inception, the RBI has been wary of public blockchains and cryptocurrencies. In a 51-page memo released on October 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) detailed the planned characteristics and rationale for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) it is creating.
