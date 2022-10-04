Read full article on original website
Shoreline Schools awarded Farm to School grant
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has awarded Shoreline School District a $83,838 Farm to School Purchasing Grant for use during the 2022-23 school year. Shoreline is one of 83 recipients selected across the state to receive this funding, which can be used to purchase fresh produce, grains, and protein from participating producers and to fund equipment and additional labor that may be needed to prepare the food items.
New director for the Shoreline Concert Band at Shoreline Community College
Dr. Christopher Vongvithayamathakul (Mathakul) joined Shoreline Community College in the 2022-23 academic year as a full-time music faculty member and director of the Shoreline Concert Band. Previously, Dr. Mathakul directed the Symphonic Band and served as Music Ensembles Program Coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Mathakul completed the...
Dandylyon drama camps at Shoreline Community College
Be part of a theatrical production with Dandylyon Drama's continuing education classes at Shoreline Community College. Register for individual sessions at shoreline.edu/continuing-ed for costume crew, acting, voice, make-up, overcoming stage fright, tech crew and theater design - or a special session for youth musical theater performers.
Training course: Mental Health First Aid
Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
Medicare open enrollment soon - join information session at Edward Jones in Shoreline
Medicare Open Enrollment is Starting Soon – Do you Have the Right Supplement Plan?. Join us for our information presentation October 19, 2022 at 1pm at the Dale Turner YMCA 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Reserve space by calling Darla Thomas at 206-542-2599 or email darla.thomas@edwardjones.com no...
Six by Six NW art show and sale this Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College
ART - Over 150 artists created hundreds of original works of art!. BEER AND WINE - Grab a drink at the Wine and Spine Bar sponsored by Dr. Tim Norton of Health Chiropractic and Massage. TREATS - Delicious small bites provided by Pacific Northwest Catering Co. and Town and Country...
Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks opens a new space for case management services
As we’ve continued to grow and adapt to the building and resources at the new 24 x 7 Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks serving North Seattle / King County, it’s been a lot of work converting an older nursing home into a leading shelter space with 60 beds available that also provides 24 hour case management services.
Hurricane Ian prompts emergency shipments of blood to Florida - donate blood Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Shoreline Community College
The blood supply is critical for Florida right now, and Bloodworks Northwest donors are helping to ensure patients who need blood can receive it. Bloodworks Northwest is sending emergency blood shipments to Florida, 130 units so far, as Hurricane Ian halted blood donation there. Help restock the shelves for local...
Blessing of the Animals at Saint Dunstan’s Sunday October 9, 2022
Blessing of the Animals at Saint Dunstan’s "the church that feeds people" this Sunday, October 9, 2022!. This event is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi whose feast day was October 4th, this past Tuesday. He is well known for the prayer of peace. We will be serving...
Letter to the Editor: Vote for Shoreline's Prop 1
Next month’s ballot has important decisions for us to make: will we maintain our current level of city services by passing the 6-year maintenance and operations levy ? And will we continue effective programs like RADAR which is funded through the levy?. RADAR pairs a mental health professional with...
DUI stop of felony suspect leads to narcotics, firearm arrest in Lake City
Officers arrested an armed, suspected felon possessing drugs in Lake City Neighborhood. Shortly after 4pm on Thursday, September 30, 2022 a person called 911 to report a man slumped over in a car in the 12300 block of 31st Ave NE. Fire and arriving officers found a 24-year-old male in...
