Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were
When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kole Pagan's coolness under pressure helps him win Opelika's dispatcher of the year
Kole Pagan, 24, has been named the Opelika Dispatcher of the Year Award. Pagan has worked as a dispatcher for the OPD since 2018 and prior to that worked at the Troop County Sheriff’s Office in LaGrange, Ga. He is married to Tala, who is 7 months pregnant with their first child.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here are students past and present who found Southern Union to be a great fit
Former and current students of Southern Union said they chose the community college because of its affordability and the opportunities it provides. The college offers small class sizes where students can build relationships with instructors and establish connections for their next step in life. Trent Meigs, 23, is a Southern...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years
Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind
In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region’s workforce development and economic growth because it’s been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
Opelika-Auburn News
Southern Union has strong pipeline to Auburn University
The vast majority of students at Southern Union State Community College who are pursuing a four-year degree transfer to Auburn University, according to Southern Union President Todd Shackett. Likewise, Norman Godwin, associate provost for academic affairs at Auburn University, said the university receives more transfer students from Southern Union than...
Opelika-Auburn News
Dennis Hanson's quick thinking during Maffia's restaurant fire helped him win firefighter of the year
Opelika Battalion Chief Dennis Hanson has been named the Opelika Firefighter of the Year Award. Hanson, 40, started out as a student firefighter in 2006 through the City of Auburn student program and has been with the Opelika Fire Department since 2008. He and his wife Malisa have a 5-year-old daughter, Molly.
Opelika-Auburn News
One class, double credit: Local high schools team up with Southern Union for dual enrollment
Local high schools participate in dual enrollment programs with Southern Union and say it’s a great partnership. Opelika High School has offered dual enrollment classes at Southern Union since 2009. Katie Murray, the secondary curriculum coordinator and career tech director at OHS, works closely with the college to come...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Get chased by a chain saw at Pope's Haunted Farm and get a 'safe adrenaline rush'
The leaves are falling, the weather is getting chilly and grocery stores are selling pumpkins, which means one thing: Spooky season has finally arrived, and haunted tours, houses and hayrides are popping up all over the county. For 29 years, Pope’s Haunted Farm has been frightening guests with jump-scares in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika runs through Smiths Station for bounce-back win
Opelika football was coming off a tough four-game stretch this week, having eked out a win against a No. 1 Central-Phenix City team before losing three straight. But the Bulldogs got back in the win column Friday, downing Smiths Station 31-7 at home for their first win since Sept. 9.
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee-Scott still undefeated after win at Bessemer Academy
Lee-Scott returned the opening kickoff past midfield and never looked back as they took care of business Friday night in a 49-0 win over Bessemer Academy. The Warriors continued a season-long trend of fast starts and stifling defense by jumping out to a 42-0 lead at halftime. The Warriors took...
Opelika-Auburn News
Man arrested in connection to Lee County Fair terrorist threat
A man connected to a social media post threatening racial violence at the Lee County Fair has been arrested. According to an Opelika Police press release, Pharrell Smith, 18, was developed as a suspect in connection to “a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Letters to the editor: Mayors of Auburn and Opelika find talk of unionizing GE Aviation 'distressing'
In the 1950s, over 50% of American workers were unionized. Today, the percentage of American workers who are unionized is approximately 10 percent. The numbers for just the private sector are even less at approximately 6 percent. The public sector which was hardly unionized in 1950 now has a third of its workers unionized.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn interim AD Rich McGlynn names a Senior Associate AD for Compliance
Auburn athletics announced the hiring of a new associate athletic director Thursday, naming Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, according to the release, and had spent the past eight years at South Carolina, having served as its Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
Opelika-Auburn News
End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever
In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big. Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals. While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reeltown honors seniors with big win over Horseshoe Bend
What better way to honor your seniors on Senior Night and the final home game of the season with a lopsided win over a county rival?. Reeltown certainly had that idea as it came away with a 48-9 loss over the Horseshoe Bend Generals on a night when the squad was honoring seniors Zy Collins, Seth Hill, Takeo Potts, Connor Spain, Omor Ponds, Logan Dillard and Lane Burns.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard one win away from region title after beating Elmore County
Beauregard is just one win away from a region title. The Hornets topped Elmore County 33-8 on Friday night on the road. Undefeated Beauregard moved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 4-5A. The Hornets close region play with their fifth and final league game next Friday at Central-Clay County — and if they win, they’re region champions and heading to the Class 5A playoffs with a top seed.
