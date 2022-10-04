Read full article on original website
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
DeSantis Warned by Fox's Rivera He Will 'Feel the Wrath' of Latino Voters
While discussing illegal immigration, DeSantis previously said "between a third and 40 percent of the people coming across are seeking to end up in Florida."
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Month Until Midterms
This Saturday marks one month until the 2022 midterm elections are set to take place and in one of the nation's most closely watched races it appears the Democrat may be poised for victory. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to succeed Senator Pat...
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
Who Will Replace Trump Impeacher Senator Ben Sasse in Nebraska?
Sasse is expected to vacate his Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, and Nebraska's governor will appoint his replacement.
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
Clarence Thomas Faces Calls to Recuse Himself from Trump Mar-a-Lago Case
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls to recuse himself from a case brought by former President Donald Trump amid an investigation of his handling of White House documents. Trump is appealing a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit that allowed the...
John Ramirez's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 2004 killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro.
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
The alleged attack by Killnet temporarily knocked out several government websites on Wednesday.
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
Darren Bailey's Response to Abortion Question Draws Gasps From Debate Crowd
Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was met with gasps and laughter from the crowd during a debate on Thursday when he answered a question about his views on abortion. Bailey, 56, a Republican state senator, was asked whether he favored exceptions for rape and incest when it came to bans...
Arizona Candidate Proposes Referendum on Age of Consent
Marc Victor told Newsweek the age of consent for sex is "one of those questions where reasonable people can disagree."
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
Fetterman Blasts Oz on Marijuana as Biden Announces Federal Pardons
"I don't want to hear any bulls**t from Dr. Oz or any Republican conflating decriminalizing marijuana with seriously harmful crime," said Fetterman.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
DOJ Can't Credibly Indict Trump Unless They Charge Hunter Biden: Dershowitz
"These two cases are tragically linked, even though legally they shouldn't be linked at all," attorney Alan Dershowitz said in an interview Friday.
Trump Faces 'Major Step Toward' DOJ Indictment, Harvard Professor Predicts
Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe predicted on Thursday that the Justice Department seems to be taking a step toward possibly indicting former President Donald Trump for keeping classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. "This looks like a major step toward an indictment...
Fact Check: Has Donald Trump Asked Supporters to Boycott All Elections?
Donald Trump thinks boycotts can end the investigations against him, says an online post, but did the ex-president say it?
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Unlikely to Make Big Midterm Splash
Marijuana legalization is supported across the political spectrum, but the president's announcement is unlikely to sway voters, according to one strategist.
Russians Detained on Alaskan Island After Arriving by Boat
The two Russians arrived in the U.S. amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
