Kim Kardashian ordered to pay over $1m fine for backing cryptocurrency

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian has been ordered to pay a $1.26m fine by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to disclose a payment she was given by a cryptocurrency firm to promote its tokens.

The reality TV star published an Instagram post promoting EthereumMax's EMAX tokens, suggesting that she had been informed about the token by "friends" and carried a disclaimer stating the post was "not financial advice."

Ms Kardashian did not declare the $250,000 she was given by the firm.

The Independent

The Independent

