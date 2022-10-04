ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, MN

Election 2022: Candidates For The Two-Year Term On The Becker School Board

BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on this year's Becker School Board ballot. Here's an interview with the three people running for a pair of two-year terms. Berger has been a Becker resident for 18 years, and her four children range in age from 21 to 7. She says she has always been proud of the way the school district has built relationships with students, and the teachers work to help each student succeed. With 23 years experience in education, she has a good grasp of the challenges facing every school, and what it takes to advocate for every student.
"Save Our Sherco" Rally Saturday

BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park's Long History

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Gnome Sweet Gnome? Check Out These Funky Sheds Near Foley!

Two weeks ago on Friday, when we had all of that rain, I was heading to Foley's High School with the 98-1 truck for their Homecoming game. On my way to the school, it was still pretty light out, and I happened to catch a glimpse of a building on the side of the road. It looked like a tiny gnome house! It had a tall, somewhat narrow-looking roof, that curled up on one side. That little building I saw is apparently one of many that the homeowners have made and are then sold.
