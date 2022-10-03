Read full article on original website
“I Call Him The Crime Dog” Cousins Confuses His Teammate With Nickname
Kirk Cousins is just missing his plaid shorts with socks and sandals after cracking a dad-like joke at a teammate's expense. The Vikings quarterback revealed during a media session after practice today that he calls one of his offensive linemen the "Crime Dog" after former MLB 1st baseman Fred McGriff. His lineman had no idea where Kirk got that nickname from.
