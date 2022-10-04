Read full article on original website
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Max Verstappen wins chaotic, rain-shortened Suzuka race to clinch 2022 F1 title
After a race where only 29 of the 53 scheduled laps were completed due to heavy rain at Suzuka, Verstappen was crowned champion after a five-second penalty for Charles Leclerc dropped him to second behind Sergio Perez. "The first one is a little more emotional, the second one is more...
SkySports
Japanese Grand Prix: Follow live updates from Sunday's race as Max Verstappen clinched second F1 title
Follow the latest updates and video from the Japanese GP as Max Verstappen bids to seal the 2022 world championship. Watch the action live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Japanese GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen takes and keeps pole position after reprimand for Lando Norris incident
Verstappen was summoned by the stewards after an ultra-close Suzuka shootout for inadvertently turning in on Lando Norris on their first Q3 out-laps and nearly creating a huge collision, but was only handed a reprimand. The stewards said that Norris - who had earlier insisted Verstappen tried to block him...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel invigorated but 'a bit sad' after last Suzuka qualifying
At the end of July, the 35-year-old announced he will retire from Formula 1 following the conclusion of the 2022 season and he has made no secret that the Suzuka track is his favourite on the calendar. During his career, Vettel, a four-time world champion, has claimed five pole positions...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Fernando Alonso fastest in Practice One ahead of Ferrari at wet Suzuka
Formula 1 is back at Suzuka this weekend for the first time since 2019, although one of the most popular and spectacular tracks in the sport only featured wet running on Friday morning after torrential downpours. The rain, which also could be a factor for Sunday's race, eased off enough...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Follow live updates from Friday practice as Max Verstappen bids for fast start
Follow updates from Practice Two after Fernando Alonso topped the wet opening session at Suzuka. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo admits he won't be on Formula 1 grid next year | McLaren driver targets return in 2024
The Australian is currently at McLaren, but the constructor announced in September that he is being replaced by Oscar Piastri next season. Ricciardo's options to drive elsewhere were limited before it was announced on Saturday that Pierre Gasly will be moving to Alpine and Nyck de Vries would drive with AlphaTauri.
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' hopes of Suzuka success depend on weather
Hamilton qualified sixth on Saturday in Suzuka as Max Verstappen took pole, with Mercedes unable to keep pace with Red Bull and Ferrari, leaving them to share the third and fourth rows with Alpine as George Russell could only manage eighth. However, Mercedes did impress on Friday in wet conditions...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding
F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
