ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Martin Brundle
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes
SkySports

Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding

F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy