Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.
Texans activate Mario Addison, rule out Jon Greenard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Texans are activating veteran defensive end Mario Addison to the 53-man roster after designating him for return from injured reserve, according to a league source. The Texans are playing without starting defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury and he...
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 5
This is such a weird season to predict. Seemingly easy picks have been wrong from little factors that you can't expect, like rain, or backup quarterbacks. Is there a more disapointing team this year than Denver? Perhaps, but they are number one in my book. Yet they are favored to win this week at home vs. a Colts team that will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor. Thursday Night games tend to be lower scoring, and both of these teams have struggled to score this season. Tonight might be a good night to catch up on House of the Dragon. WINNER: HBO (Broncos)
