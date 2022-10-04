Read full article on original website
Roger Douglas Keeney, 80, of Coleman
Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite
Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
Bertha Petunia Tyson, 83
Bertha Petunia Tyson, age 83, passed to the arms of our Jesus on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
SALSA ANNOUNCES MEXICANO TRAILBLAZERS OF BROWNWOOD
Today, the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) announced the 2022 class of Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood. SALSA spokesperson, Susie Flores, said “This year’s recipients of our Trailblazers award are truly exceptional and top of the class. With 16 earned college degrees, six honorary doctorates, and scholarly endeavors between them, they have taken the word “achievement” to a much higher level. Some are not only ‘the first’ Mexicanos to accomplish what they have, they’re also the first Brownwood residents in history to reach their level of success in their respective fields.” They are:
Three killed in two-vehicle accident near Ballinger, including a Brownwood woman
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
Annual Kiwanis Club of Brownwood Pancake Supper Nov. 8
The Kiwanis Club of Brownwood’s 70th Pancake Supper is slated to take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Brownwood Coliseum. Tickets are available from Brownwood Kiwanis Club members for $10 and proceeds will benefit programs that support the youth of the community. Pancakes and...
Brownwood Welcomes Big Spring for Homecoming Game
The Brownwood Lions begin their pursuit of a District Championship Friday night, October 7, at Gordon Wood Stadium as the Big Spring Steers come to town. Both teams are 4-2 through their season so far. Expect Big Spring to throw the ball early and often. Big Spring is averaging 28...
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser This Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm. Deliver/pickup starts at 10:30 am. NO DINE IN OR WALK-IN ORDERS. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish for $10 per plate. Delivery...
Brownwood ISD Announces Kickoff Events for Watch D.O.G.S. Program
BROWNWOOD ISD will officially restart its Watch D.O.G.S.—or Dads of Great Students—program for the 2022-23 school year to help boost student safety in its elementary schools. The volunteer program invites father figures to sign up to work at least one day a year in their child’s school through...
2022 National Night Out Tuesday, October 11th
2022 National Night Out for Brown County presented by 3M is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Representatives from the Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Early Police Department, area fire departments, and city officials travel around Brownwood, Early, and Brown County during the event to visit these gatherings and speak to those in attendance.
Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
BHS Announces September Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their September 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Bottom row) Caleb Hines, Sydney Stewart, Luke Gray, Trinity Sessoms. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Aaron Edmonds. Kiara Godinho. 10th:. Andre Martinez. Talia Craff. 11th:. Caleb Hines.
Brown County Republican Women’s Club to Hear from Texas Ranger
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, October 14th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. “We are honored to have Texas Ranger Jason Shea as our guest speaker. Ranger Shea is a member of the Special Response Team, has extensive experience working at the border and will be sharing his knowledge about the crisis at the border. If you are concerned about the border this is a meeting you don’t want to miss!”
Weekly Brown County Covid Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 27 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 27 positives this week, 3 were PCR, and 24 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 12 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Five Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
BCSO names its first Rural School Resource Officer
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following information Friday morning:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Blanket ISD, Brookesmith ISD, May ISD, and Zephyr ISD would like to announce the appointment of Brown County’s first rural School Resource Officer, Deputy Scotty Burke. Recently the sheriff’s office has...
Tuesday, October 11, Deadline to Register to Vote in Nov. 8 Election
The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is this Tuesday, October 11. In Brown County, you can register to vote on Tuesday at the Brown County Elections Office, just north of the courthouse. They are close Monday, for the Columbus Day holiday, but will be open Tuesday the 11th for those who need to register to vote.
