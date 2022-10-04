I was just thinking about possible characters that would likely return for dots funeral and thought of fatboy (Arthur Chubbs). I know we know he is dead but no one else does in the show as far as I’m aware, apart from Ronnie who’s also dead. I feel like Vincent’s and his mum Claudette maybe knew as well as maybe Charlie? Anyway I was just thinking someone would surely try and contact him to let him know about dot like Sonia or Whitney considering he lived with dot for years and had such a close bond with her. Just seems weird to me that he disappeared of the face of the earth and no one wonders what happened to him. He was a popular character so people would surely have tried to keep in contact with him if he left to go abroad via social media etc 😂 I’d love for it to be brought up and not just continued to be forgotten about. Feel like it’s unlikely anyone would actually find out what happened to him though considering all that know are out the way now.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO