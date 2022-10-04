Read full article on original website
How do you turn acquaintances into friends?
It's easy to make acquaintances but making actual friends is something else entirely. This is something I've always struggled with personally and is a reason why I've remained stuck in a lost limbo of social ineptitude. I can make good acquaintances at work who I have some really good chats with but they always just stay as acquaintances. The workplace is supposedly 1 of the best places to meet people which it is but a lot of people will only speak to you out of professional courtesy in this environment. The few moments you do have with them are often very brief like on break in the staff room for instance.
Rissoles Recipe
I remember when I was young loving Rissoles, On a Monday made with the leftovers from the Sunday Dinner. My Question is what are your favourite Rissoles recipes today?, Or is it a forgotten food from the past?... I haven't eaten these for years.. flickpot wrote: ». I remember when...
Best coffee advent calendars 2022
Friends' Central Perk, and its seemingly infinite supply of caffeinated beverages. Twin Peaks' special agent Dale Cooper's unrelenting affection for a "damn fine cup of coffee". The most infamous takeaway cup in the whole of the Seven Kingdoms. In entertainment, you're never too far away from a caffeine reference – and with gifting season just around the corner, here's an opportunity to treat yourself or a loved one, to a coffee advent calendar ahead of the countdown to the festive season.
Pixel 7 Series
Looks like a reasonable evolution of the 6 with the cameras looking stronger than ever. Comes with a free Pixel watch (worth £379) on pre-orders as well. I didn’t see the presentation but have looked at a few online ‘hands-on’ videos. Nice looking handset, not sure that it delivers much from the 6 aside from a new look.
EE- Fatboy?
I was just thinking about possible characters that would likely return for dots funeral and thought of fatboy (Arthur Chubbs). I know we know he is dead but no one else does in the show as far as I’m aware, apart from Ronnie who’s also dead. I feel like Vincent’s and his mum Claudette maybe knew as well as maybe Charlie? Anyway I was just thinking someone would surely try and contact him to let him know about dot like Sonia or Whitney considering he lived with dot for years and had such a close bond with her. Just seems weird to me that he disappeared of the face of the earth and no one wonders what happened to him. He was a popular character so people would surely have tried to keep in contact with him if he left to go abroad via social media etc 😂 I’d love for it to be brought up and not just continued to be forgotten about. Feel like it’s unlikely anyone would actually find out what happened to him though considering all that know are out the way now.
