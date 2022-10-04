Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
39 Years, 26 Events, 15 Weeks: 2022 Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series Opens
Guy Davis of Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets will be a main performance for the Lively Arts Series this season. The 2022–2023 season of Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series is about to kick off with a lineup whose musical highlights alone include performances from:
Montco SAAC Invites 5K Participants to Lace Up for Seniors Who Risk Running on Empty Nutritionally
Montco SAAC's 5K and fun run is Oct. 15.Image via iStock. The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (SAAC) invites the public to participate in its 12th Annual Outrunning Senior Hunger 5K and Fun Mile on Oct. 15, 2022.
WCU Enrollment Remains Strong, Includes Largest First-Year Class in its History
Image via West Chester University. Enrolling the largest first-year class in its history (3,006 first-year students in fall 2022 compared to 2,628 in fall 2021), West Chester University (WCU) remains the destination of choice for numerous students, as confirmed today by final census data.
Some of the Best Companies to Work For If You Want More Work Flexibility
One of the benefits of the last several years has been an increasing number of companies becoming more receptive to the idea of employees not having to be on site all the time. Some organizations are trying to transition workers back to offices, but certainly not all. As sites like...
Montgomery County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
10 Unconventional Job Perks Companies are Offering Remote Workers
While working from home has the obvious perks of not commuting anywhere and a less formal attire, some people do worry about missing out on some of the perks in person jobs offer. However, with remote work only becoming more commonplace, employers are now extending more perks to people who...
Wynnewood Lanes Bowler Saves Youth Program from Clunking into the Gutter
Philly Youth Strikers, a youth bowling program housed at Wynnewood Lanes in Ardmore, teaches kids how to score strikes and scholarships, reported Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc. The program is led by Timmothy Bolden, who grew up watching his parents bowl in a league. They later encouraged him to start playing and join a youth league of his own.
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes
Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
Watlington announces big leadership changes in the School District of Philadelphia after first 110 days
Since Tony Watlington was named superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in early April, he’s repeated his goal for the district over and over again. “To become one of the fastest improving large, urban school districts in the country,” not in terms of enrollment, but academics. While Watlington’s...
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stoney Farmhouse with Seclusion in Chester Springs
A beautiful stone farmhouse set on a stunning 14.6 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is available for sale in Chester Springs. Hard Scrabble Farm is located on a quiet gravel lane and is within walking distance of the charming village of Birchrunville. It is surrounded by 250 acres of conserved land.
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
Valley Forge Military College of Pennsylvania Opens Speaker Series
Marc Ferraro speaks to Valley Forge Military Academy cadetsImage via Valley Forge Military College of Pennsylvania. The HR McMaster Center for Security Studies speaker series at the Valley Forge Military College (VFMC) welcomed Marc Ferraro as its opening speaker for the fall 2022 semester.
