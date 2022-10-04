Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player climbs Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings
A Tennessee Vols redshirt senior is rapidly climbing ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who missed the Vols’ win against Florida due to an ankle injury, is ranked No. 21 in McShay’s latest rankings. From ESPN:. Tillman is a physical...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Pep Hamilton Describes ‘Power and Speed’ of Rookie RB Dameon Pierce
HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had a breakout performance during the Houston Texans' 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. He provided the Texans with a much-needed spark on the offensive side of the ball, where he rushed for a career-best 131 yards on 14 carries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early Returns Suggest Seahawks Made Shrewd Move Unloading Russell Wilson
When the Seahawks decided to finally turn nonstop rumors into full-fledged reality in March by trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the move was widely panned by critics with several narratives rising to the surface. General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll had lost their touch. Trustee Jodie Allen...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams vs. Cowboys: Can’t ‘Stay Away’ From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner
When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was uncertain how good backup Cooper Rush would perform in his place. Fast forward to Week 5 and Rush has gone 3-0 in wake of the Prescott injury, keeping...
Should Arkansas have hired Mike Leach instead of Sam Pittman?
Mike Leach was almost the Arkansas football coach instead of Sam Pittman. Kind of. Kind of not. Leach wanted the job in 2019 when Bret Bielema was let go, but despite Arkansas brass knowing that, he was, allegedly, never contacted. And, of course, as we all know, the search for Bielema’s replacement otherwise went swimmingly. So when the school sought a replacement for Chad Morris, Leach, still upset by the first snub, wanted a big pay-day. Needless to say, things didn’t come to fruition and Arkansas went with a former assistant from Bielema’s staff, Sam Pittman and Leach wound up at Mississippi State. Each...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
5 New York Giants to Watch in Week 5 Game vs. Packers
Following a costly 20-12 win against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, the New York Giants will be in London, England, to take on the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A lot is resting on this game for both teams, who enter this showdown with 3-1 records. The Giants...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The View from Arizona on Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has put himself in the MVP conversation with his play so far this season. He is, however, coming off a game in which he threw for his lowest passing total of the season with 204 yards in brutal weather conditions last Sunday in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?
FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Kiffin wants no roller-coaster for No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels might not be in the mood to talk about the Vanderbilt Commodores. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin sure is. Kiffin wants his Rebels to know Vanderbilt is not the winless team they thumped 54-21 in their last visit to Nashville back in his first season as head coach. Kiffin says these Commodores are “way better” in coach Clark Lea’s second season, even if Ole Miss has won three straight in this Southeastern Conference series. He also wants his Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) to keep this season from being a roller-coaster no matter the rankings or being a heavy favorite. Their challenge Saturday when they play Vanderbilt is refocusing after knocking off then-No. 7 Kentucky 22-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Former Vols RB Alvin Kamara is making money from teammates betting on Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols running back Alvin Kamara is confident in his former college team this season. He’s so confident, in fact, that he hasn’t been scared to make some bets with his New Orleans Saints teammates. Kamara told reporters on Thursday that he won $1,000 from teammate Marcus...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do Bears Coaches Have Formula for Beating Kirk Cousins?
The Bears have seen enough of Kirk Cousins over the years to realize he'll have real klinkers every now and then. They'd like to think their coaching staff has some sort of well-protected secret for defending against the Vikings quarterback based on one past performance against him with Indianapolis, but they realize it's probably not the case.
LSU offers 2025 tight end from Georgia
LSU recently offered 2025 tight end, London Merritt, from Atlanta, Georgia. Merritt plays for the Woodward Academy War Eagles, who are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022 season. Last season, Woodward Academy finished 12-1 with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the second round of the 5A playoffs. After region realignment, the War Eagles have moved up to 6A and are currently 3-0.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Injury Update: How Many Buffalo Starters OUT vs. Steelers?
The Buffalo Bills are just a few days away from hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will be doing so without some of their best players. The team announced Friday that defensive back Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow would not play Sunday against the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hutchinson: Lions Defense Will Change in Search of ‘Right Formula’
Three sacks through four games. On the surface, it doesn't sound like too bad of a sack total for Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find out that all three of those sacks came in one game: Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. Additionally,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Phillies Constructed Their Roster for Length Against Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies released their postseason roster just hours before the first game of their Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 2:07 p.m. EDT. In an interesting maneuver, steady long reliever Nick Nelson was left off the roster in lieu of Kyle Gibson and Noah...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders
Perhaps you've heard (at least 100 times) - the Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball, and one of the youngest teams in the sport over the last 30 years. All season long, it's been talked about how inexperienced this team is and whether or not that would allow them to stay relevant in the A.L. Central.
Comments / 0