Farm and Dairy
Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart
Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023
CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Wildlife Council approves a maximum of three fishing lines statewide
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday voted to approve a proposal, allowing a maximum of three fishing lines across the state, a new rule for fishers which will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
These lottery numbers win most frequently in Ohio
We took a look at the statistics for the Mega Millions and Powerball via USA Mega to see which have been the most-drawn numbers.
Ohio family shares story of fighting hunger on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is getting national attention on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week for helping fight hunger in their community. The Watson family, of Frazeysburg, are set to appear on Hudson’s afternoon talk show Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. Parents, Jason and Anne, along with children Lily, Pax, and Skye, will […]
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
WFMJ.com
When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?
In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
