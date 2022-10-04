On the Menu: Rainbow Bakery items available at The Gables; Oktoberfest menu at Lennie's

If you're wanting something sweet while you're walking along Indiana Avenue, there's more options now inside the Chocolate Moose at The Gables, at 114 S. Indiana Ave. Chocolate Moose has partnered with Rainbow Bakery to feature its cupcakes, doughnuts, hand pies, muffins and scones, both sweet and savory.

Jordan Davis, manager with Chocolate Moose, said the Chocolate Moose at the Gables has inside dining in BuffaLouie's. Hours for the Chocolate Moose location are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Other offerings at the shop are Chocolate Moose's ice cream, shakes, sundaes and fruit smoothies as well as a full coffee menu with Brown County Coffee.

Lennie's Oktoberfest specials available Oct. 5-6

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Lennie’s, which will have special menu items 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Special appetizers will be house-made potato cakes served with spiced apples and sour cream; and a German pretzel served with mustard and a choice of beer cheese or vegan beer cheese.

Special entrées will be Regenbogenforelle, a pan-seared ruby trout with dill, lemon and butter beer sauce; Jägerschnitzel, which is breaded pork tenderloin with bacon, mushroom, onion and sour cream gravy — the vegan version of Jägerschnitzel uses seitan with mushroom gravy; and Sauerbraten, made with beef rounds marinated in red wine, slow roasted and served in a gravy. All entrees are served with mashed potatoes and red cabbage.

Dessert will be Lennie's Mein Mutter’s Apfelkuchen, or spiced apple cake with streusel topping, served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Lennie's is at 514 E Kirkwood Ave.

European wine dinner at Truffles

Truffles restaurant will have a five-course European wine dinner on Oct. 12 that begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. The dinner is $120 per person, including tax and gratuity. The dinner begins with a seafood stew with oysters, leeks, potatoes, tarragon and brioche croutons; this is followed by foie gras with caramelized shallot blini and dark cherry conserve. The third course will be rabbit cassoulet, which is a stew with slow-cooked rabbit, sausages, navy beans, crispy pork belly, sage and brown butter croutons. The fourth dish served will be tandoori lamb lollipops served with mint chutney. Dessert will be gorgonzola dolce with Italian cheeses, apple butter and dried fruit.

Truffles Fine Cuisine is at 1131 S. College Mall Road. For reservations, call 812-330-1111.

