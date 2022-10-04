White House Police Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In White House (White House, TN)
White House Police Chief Pat Brady reported a motor vehicle crash that injured a police officer when he attempted to traffic stop a pickup truck. According to Chief Brady, the pickup accelerated after the officer activated his lights after [..]
Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™
- Tennessee Accident News - Statewide
- Nashville Accident News
- Memphis Accident News
- Knoxville Accident News
- Search My City in Tennessee
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0