White House, TN

White House Police Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In White House (White House, TN)

 3 days ago

White House Police Chief Pat Brady reported a motor vehicle crash that injured a police officer when he attempted to traffic stop a pickup truck. According to Chief Brady, the pickup accelerated after the officer activated his lights after [..]

#Ne White House#Drugs#Personal Injury#Tn#Tennessee Accident News
