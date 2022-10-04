ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He made a difference': friends, family share life of Daeshua Reese after fatal shooting

By Phyllis Cha, Indianapolis Star
Family and friends gathered at Hope Worship Center last week in honor of Daeshua Reese, 29, who was shot and killed at a gas station in Cumberland. One after another, they shared stories of "Dee," whose life was nothing like his death.

"He was an excellent father, he made sure his kids had everything," said Da'Wana Reese, his stepmother. "He was very funny, he was always the life of any event that we had, there was never a dull moment when he was around."

Daeshua was born and raised in Gary, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis in 2011. Growing up, he never got into any trouble, Da'Wana said. He went to IvyTech and became a respiratory therapist at St. Vincent Hospital in 2017. He was the father of two children. He made those around him laugh.

Yet, he was serious about his work and committed to helping people, said Tasha Bell, a former coworker and friend who said she "hated when he wasn't on the schedule."

The Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department has not announced any arrests in connection with the Sept. 21 shooting. As of October 3, there were 167 shooting homicides in Indianapolis in 2022, with 156 of those being intentional, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

"The way he died was not the way he lived," Da'Wana Reese said. "He didn't live the type of lifestyle to die that way."

Slain Indianapolis man had a lasting impact at St. Vincent Hospital

Daeshua, who coworkers referred to as "Dee" made a huge impact on those around him, said Roger Jundos, one of his supervisors. Jundos and others shared memories of Daeshua at his memorial service and balloon release last week.

Jundos said he had never seen someone connect with as many people, whether doctors, nurses or patients, as Daeshua did in the hospital.

"I can't even put into words what he meant to everybody," Jundos said. "He made a difference in so many lives, I'm gonna continue that for him."

'God, why’d I do that': Man jailed after Indianapolis grandmother gunned down

Monica Clay, who worked with Dee for five years, said he was like a brother to her. He was the type of person to always have your back, Clay said. At night, when she had to walk to her car, Daeshua walked her out every time.

"He was my Superman. He was my brother," she said.

Daeshua went out of his way to help others whether he knew them or not, said Sherea Buford, his girlfriend.

After his mother died two years ago, he stepped up to the plate and helped take care of his younger siblings, she said. Buford remembered also driving once with Daeshua late at night when they saw a car pulled over on the side of the road.

It was dark, Buford said, and she was nervous. She didn't want to stop to help, but he insisted, saying, "We'll just see what's going on."

But that was the type of person he was, Buford said. He was willing to pull over in the dark to help someone with a flat tire, she said.

"That's the type of heart he had," she said.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'He made a difference': friends, family share life of Daeshua Reese after fatal shooting

Lisa Medsker
3d ago

This is awful! Here's a good hardworking honest man and they gun him down. He's truly a innocent victim. He wasn't out here putting himself in bad situations just senseless. I truly feel for his family. IMPD Do better, catch the person or people responsible for those tragedy.

