New ‘Faces of the Fort’ mural goes up downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Led by the Fort Wayne Public Arts Commission, Mayor Tom Henry and city officials held a dedication ceremony for a new Faces of the Fort mural. The mural, located on the east façade of the building at 520 West Jefferson Blvd., depicts local community advocates Ephraim Scott Smiley III and Omowalé-Kétu Oladuwa.
Access Fort Wayne and ACPL receive accolades for films
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Access Fort Wayne, a department of the Allen County Public Library, won five 2022 Philo Festival of Media Awards and two are nominated for 2022 Philo Excellence Awards. The awards are presented by the Alliance for Community Media – Central States Region and included more than 155 entries from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Officials urge precautions against mosquitoes as rare virus is detected
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. “EEE (‘triple E’)...
ACDEM Electronic Recycling Program ending
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says the Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward...
Sweetwater wins two ‘best workplace’ awards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Sweetwater, the country’s number one eCommerce provider of music instruments and pro audio gear, says that it is the recipient of two Comparably Awards. The first award, “Best Company Compensation,” is based on employee satisfaction with the total compensation package (fair pay, raises,...
Angola woman struck by SUV, critically injured
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Angola woman has life-threatening injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV in a Steuben County roadway Thursday morning. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont in rural Jamestown Township, on a report of a suspicious person in the area. A caller said a woman was walking in the middle of the road, screaming and waving at oncoming traffic.
Fire damages North Anthony Boulevard business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say they are investigating what caused a fire Friday morning in a retail space on North Anthony Boulevard. FWFD crews responded to a reported building fire at 3215 north Anthony Boulevard close to Crescent at 4:52 a.m. The first...
Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
Motorcyclist critically hurt in Cross Creek Blvd wreck
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say it isn’t yet clear what happened that caused a motorcyclist to crash Thursday evening on Cross Creek Boulevard. Police say a call came in just before 6:30 p.m. reporting that a man was lying in the roadway. When officers...
Five homes raided, nine arrested in fentanyl bust
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say that raided five homes on Thursday and apprehended nine people to break up a fentanyl ring. Those nine people included a juvenile that police say were selling pills and had operations at the different locations. It began around 6 a.m.,...
FWPD look for man who may have info in shooting investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man as part of what they only called an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. Though it is not clear what if anything the man is wanted for, police released two images and asked anyone with information about him to come forward.
