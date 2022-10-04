ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks.
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma's high-yielding dividend attracts investors.
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble's portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States.
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run.
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company.
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
Motley Fool

Why Levi Strauss Stock Plopped Today

Sales for Levi Strauss are holding steady, which is good news for shareholders. However, the company's profits are lower than expected and analysts didn't respond well to this news.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward.
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Despite a preference for diversification, Buffett keeps 41% of Berkshire's portfolio in Apple. Chevron's price growth and dividend yield have caught Buffett's eye in recent months.
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Lost 5% Today

A better-than-expected September jobs report makes it more likely that interest rates will continue to rise. Amazon recently announced a hiring freeze and is closing warehouses. The company has 150,000 workers for the holiday season, a sign it still expects a strong Q4.
Motley Fool

Why Roku, Dutch Bros, and Etsy Stocks Plunged on Friday

A robust September jobs report increased the chances of additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Investors are worried that further rate hikes could curb consumer spending, pushing the economy into a full-blown recession.
Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Beating the Market This Year

These two biotechs have solid products that continue to drive revenue and earnings growth. Both drugmakers are looking to diversify their lineups.
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Stock Was Down on Friday

The stock is sensitive to changing sentiment on Wall Street.
Motley Fool

Why Charles Schwab Stock Rose 1.3% in September

Charles Schwab maintained its revenue outlook for the third quarter, calling for an 18% to 19% year-over-year increase. Several analysts raised their price targets for Schwab in September.
